Kylie Jenner Dazzles at Coachella Weekend Two in Pastel and Crop Top, While Timothée Chalamet Enjoys Miami

Kylie Jenner embraced the spirit of Coachella's second weekend with a stylish display, featuring a cropped tank top and pastel yellow pants. She shared her festival look and custom Khy brand creations with fans online, while her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet was spotted enjoying Miami.

Kylie Jenner kicked off the second weekend of Coachella in style, showcasing her sculpted physique in a striking ensemble. The 28-year-old beauty mogul, who recently made waves with a topless promotion for her Khy collection, took to Instagram to share her vibrant look for the desert festival.

While Jenner was accompanied by a group of her celebrity friends, her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet was notably absent from her Coachella festivities, having been spotted enjoying the Miami sunshine simultaneously. Jenner's outfit featured a daringly cropped tank top that emphasized her toned abs, paired with low-waisted, pastel yellow pants. A playful pink hoodie was artfully wrapped around her waist, and she completed the look with comfortable black flats. Her long, dark hair cascaded past her shoulders in elegant waves, parted in the middle, and a delicate silver body chain added a touch of glamour to her midriff. To offer a comprehensive view of her ensemble, Jenner shared a mirror selfie, casually holding a black purse. Another picture captured her striking a lighthearted pose in a backyard setting, with a picturesque backdrop of a golf course and distant mountains. Further glimpses into her festival preparations were provided, including a close-up of her immaculately manicured nails adorned with a sparkling diamond ring on her left hand. Jenner also shared a moment with her friend Victoria Villarroel, who sported a similar pair of pastel yellow pants, albeit in a lighter shade, highlighting custom Khy brand creations for the festival. Concluding her Instagram post, Jenner offered a peek at her stylish Louis Vuitton luggage, packed and ready for the weekend's events, accompanied by a simple caption: Hi weekend 2!!!! @khy. Her social media activity extended to her Instagram stories, where she shared additional behind-the-scenes moments, including a custom coffee creation. While Hailey Bieber was not featured in Jenner's main post, she appeared to be present, as Jenner shared an image of two iced coffees, humorously labeling one as the 'Hailey special.' It was also revealed that the pastel pants worn by her friends were custom-made by Jenner's Khy brand specifically for Coachella. Among the notable attendees joining Jenner was her close friend Anastasia ‘Stassie’ Karanikolaou. The duo were seen browsing and stocking up on items from Justin Bieber's SKYLRK brand, as evidenced by a mirrored reflection where they flashed peace signs. Meanwhile, Timothée Chalamet, with whom Jenner was first romantically linked in 2023, was reported to be in Miami. The Oscar-nominated actor was seen enjoying a relaxed day at the beach with friends, opting for a casual ensemble consisting of a short-sleeved white shirt, khaki shorts, and a dark blue cap, accessorized with sunglasses. Despite their separate locations for the day, the couple had previously been seen together at the festival, cheering on Justin Bieber's performance and dancing enthusiastically in the crowd during the prior weekend





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Kylie Jenner Coachella Timothée Chalamet Festival Fashion Khy Collection

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