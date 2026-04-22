Kylie Jenner Dazzles in New Photos, Showcases $1 Million Handbag Collection

Kylie Jenner sets the internet ablaze with sizzling new Instagram photos, flaunting her toned physique, designer handbag collection, and a new dental grill. The post comes after a weekend at Coachella where boyfriend Timothée Chalamet was absent.

Kylie Jenner , the renowned lip kit mogul, recently ignited social media with a series of captivating photographs posted to her Instagram account. The 28-year-old showcased a daring ensemble consisting of a skimpy black bra and low-rise black pants, confidently displaying her impressively toned physique, a testament to her dedication to fitness.

The images, which have quickly garnered significant attention, also highlighted her extravagant lifestyle, particularly her extensive collection of designer handbags, estimated to be worth a staggering $1 million. This collection prominently features numerous Hermes Birkin bags, a symbol of luxury and status. Beyond the fashion statement, Jenner also debuted a new dental accessory – a delicate grill in the shape of two silver hearts adorning her front teeth.

This isn't the first time the beauty entrepreneur has experimented with such accessories, having previously sported gold and silver grills to promote her Kylie Cosmetics line. The post arrives shortly after her participation in the second weekend of the Coachella music festival, where her boyfriend, actor Timothée Chalamet, was noticeably absent. Chalamet reportedly chose to spend the weekend in Miami following his recent loss at the Oscars.

Despite his absence from Coachella, the couple was seen enjoying Justin Bieber's performance during the festival's first weekend, dancing and enjoying each other's company. The reaction to Jenner's post has been overwhelmingly positive, with fans expressing admiration for her style and lavish lifestyle. Comments ranged from enthusiastic praise for her Birkin bag collection to playful remarks about her wealth.

However, some comments also touched on broader societal issues, with one user suggesting that the value of her handbag collection could alleviate hunger on the East Coast. Jenner's personal life continues to be a subject of public interest, particularly her relationship with Chalamet, which began in 2023, and her co-parenting relationship with ex-partner Travis Scott, with whom she shares two children, Stormi and Aire.

The star captioned the photos with a simple yet playful message: 'Can't a girl have fun,' accompanied by a pink bow emoji





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