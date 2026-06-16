Kylie Jenner Debuts KHY Summer Collection With Nostalgic New York Campaign

The beauty mogul promotes her KHY summer line with a floral bra top and skirt, amassing over 471,000 likes on Instagram, as the campaign channels a personal scrapbook of New York City summer.

Kylie Jenner , the 28-year-old beauty mogul and youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner dynasty, has unveiled her latest KHY summer collection with a striking Instagram campaign that has already captured the attention of millions.

In a carousel of images shared on her personal account, Jenner poses confidently in a matching floral bra top and scarf-style skirt, knotted at the center and side, paired with diamante silver cross heels. Notably, she wears no jewelry, allowing the clothing line to take center stage. The images, which have amassed over 471,000 likes, are part of a campaign titled Dear Summer, Love KHY, described as a personal scrapbook of summer in New York City.

Additional shots on her feed include black-and-white film frames and sun-drenched cityscapes, evoking a raw, intimate feel. One fan commented addressing the star by her full name, Kylie Kristen Jenner, sparking discussion about her middle name, which is a tribute to her mother, Kris Jenner, born Kristen Mary Houghton. This familial connection underscores the tight-knit nature of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, which has been a cornerstone of Jenner's rise to fame.

The campaign was shot in various locations around New York, capturing the essence of warm nights and urban exploration. Jenner's choice to omit accessories highlights the clothing's design, emphasizing the floral patterns and the innovative knotting technique of the skirt. The response from fans has been overwhelmingly positive, with many praising the collection's aesthetic and the star's continued evolution in the fashion world.

The KHY collection, according to the official press release, is inspired by summer travel, warm nights, and evenings out. The campaign captures the raw intimacy of a New York City summer, with a focus on a silk capsule made from 100% silk georgette. This capsule includes four expressions: a custom hand-drawn floral print, the brand's signature Leo Leopard pattern, and lingerie-inspired styles in seafoam blue and black.

All designs were developed in-house by Kylie and her team, reflecting her hands-on approach to fashion. Jenner, who became a Forbes billionaire at a young age, has built a multi-million dollar empire spanning Kylie Cosmetics and her clothing brand, KHY. Despite her family's fame, she has been eager to establish her own identity separate from the Kardashian name. This collection marks another step in her evolution as a fashion entrepreneur, showcasing her ability to blend luxury with accessible style.

Her multigenerational appeal, highlighted by being the first of her family to grace the cover of British Vogue, has changed the ready-to-wear fashion landscape. The collection is now available online and in select stores, with prices ranging from modest to high-end, catering to a broad audience. Beyond her professional achievements, Jenner has found fulfillment in motherhood. In an interview with TMRW, she shared that becoming a mother was the biggest change in her life, bringing strength and growth.

She reflected on a challenging year but noted that the silver lining was more time with her family. This personal growth is mirrored in her brand's evolution, as KHY continues to expand its reach. Jenner's middle name, Kristen, serves as a constant reminder of her family roots, and it is perhaps this grounding that has allowed her to achieve so much before turning 30.

The summer collection, with its nostalgic and intimate campaign, not only highlights her fashion sensibilities but also her ability to connect with her audience on a personal level. As she balances her roles as a mother, businesswoman, and influencer, Jenner remains a dominant force in the industry, proving that her success is built on more than just her famous last name.

Her journey from reality TV star to global entrepreneur continues to inspire, and with each new release, she redefines what it means to be a modern fashion icon





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