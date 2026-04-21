Kylie Jenner Faces Lawsuit Over Allegations of Discrimination and Harassment

Former housekeeper Angelica Vasquez has sued Kylie Jenner, alleging a hostile work environment, religious discrimination, and workplace abuse at the star's luxury estates.

Kylie Jenner , the renowned beauty mogul and television personality, finds herself embroiled in a significant legal controversy as a former housekeeper has initiated a lawsuit alleging systematic discrimination and workplace harassment. Angelica Vasquez , 28, filed the legal complaint in Los Angeles on April 17, asserting that her tenure at Jenner's luxurious residences—spanning from September 2024 to August 2025—was marred by an environment of hostility, exclusion, and verbal abuse.

According to the court filings, Vasquez, who identifies as Salvadoran and Catholic, claims that her professional life was undermined by staff members named Elsi and Patsy, who allegedly targeted her based on her national origin and religious background. The documents detail incidents where Vasquez was reportedly belittled in front of her peers, faced insults regarding her faith, and was subjected to derogatory comments about her status, leading to a toxic working atmosphere that she claims was never addressed by management despite her repeated efforts to seek intervention. The allegations presented in the lawsuit are harrowing, describing a pattern of bullying that went well beyond standard workplace disagreements. Vasquez reports that she was regularly assigned the most arduous tasks while being singled out for public reprimand. Perhaps most concerning is the claim that a supervisor physically threw hangers at her during an altercation, alongside recurring instances of being yelled at and treated with overt hostility. Furthermore, Vasquez alleges that her personal privacy was violated through the unauthorized inspection of her mobile phone and frequent baseless accusations regarding her loyalty to the household staff. By the time she resigned in August 2025, the emotional toll had been severe, with Vasquez reporting that she developed symptoms consistent with post-traumatic stress disorder and chronic anxiety. She is now seeking damages for emotional distress, unpaid wages, and punitive consequences, maintaining that her resignation was the only viable path after her grievances were consistently ignored. While Kylie Jenner is named as a defendant in the lawsuit, legal observers note that the specific allegations of discriminatory behavior are directed primarily at the household management and staff rather than at the star herself. In response to the filing, sources within Jenner's inner circle have countered these claims by suggesting that Vasquez was a junior staff member who struggled with persistent attendance issues and failed to meet the required performance standards during her time at the Hidden Hills estate. As the legal battle unfolds, the focus remains on the veracity of the claims versus the internal accounts of the Jenner household. Meanwhile, the reality star has continued her public schedule, appearing at the Coachella music festival alongside friends, seemingly distancing herself from the ongoing litigation as her legal team prepares to address the grievances. The case is currently moving toward a requested jury trial, which promises to bring further scrutiny to the private employment practices of the high-profile celebrity household





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