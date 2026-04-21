Kylie Jenner Faces Lawsuit Over Alleged Discrimination in Household

A former housekeeper has sued Kylie Jenner, alleging a hostile environment, religious discrimination, and verbal abuse while working at the celebrity's California properties.

Kylie Jenner , the renowned beauty entrepreneur and reality television personality, is currently facing a significant legal challenge following a lawsuit filed by her former housekeeper, Angelica Vasquez . The legal action, initiated in Los Angeles on April 17, brings to light serious allegations of a hostile work environment within the star’s private household.

According to the court documents, Vasquez, who is of Salvadoran descent and identifies as Catholic, claims that her tenure in Jenner’s employment was marked by systemic discrimination, verbal abuse, and professional humiliation. The complaint outlines a distressing narrative beginning in September 2024, when Vasquez was first hired to work at the celebrity’s Beverly Hills residence before being relocated to the high-profile Hidden Hills property shortly thereafter.

Throughout her time in the household, Vasquez alleges that she was subjected to pervasive harassment from her supervisors. She details specific instances where her religious background was openly targeted, with claims that colleagues remarked that Catholics were horrible people. Furthermore, the former employee asserts that her national origin was used as a basis for bullying, and that she was routinely singled out for the most arduous physical labor, frequently shouted at, and intentionally marginalized by the rest of the housekeeping staff.

Among the more startling accusations, Vasquez claims that a supervisor physically intimidated her by throwing hangers while reprimanding her. She further alleges that her privacy was repeatedly violated through unauthorized inspections of her personal mobile device and that she was frequently berated despite her consistent adherence to professional protocols.

After enduring what she describes as a toxic and psychologically damaging atmosphere for nearly a year, Vasquez ultimately resigned in August 2025, noting that her internal complaints regarding the treatment were met with indifference and remained unaddressed. In the aftermath of her departure, she reports that she has developed clinical symptoms consistent with post-traumatic stress disorder and severe anxiety.

The legal filing seeks damages for emotional distress, unpaid wages, and punitive penalties. While Jenner is named as a primary defendant, sources close to the situation suggest the grievances are primarily directed at the conduct of the household staff rather than the celebrity herself. Representatives for the household management have since countered by suggesting that Vasquez was a junior staff member who faced documented attendance and performance issues during her tenure.

As the case heads toward a requested jury trial, the media attention remains focused on the stark contrast between the glitzy public life of the Jenner household, frequently documented on social media and at events like Coachella, and the alleged turmoil occurring behind the scenes of the star’s private properties.





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Kylie Jenner Lawsuit Discrimination Workplace Harassment Angelica Vasquez

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