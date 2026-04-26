Kylie Jenner Fuels Engagement Rumors with Sparkly Ring Amidst Controversy

Kylie Jenner was seen with a large ring on her right hand during a girls' night out, sparking engagement speculation. The outing comes after she faced criticism for a gratitude list that seemingly undervalued her children and as she deals with a discrimination lawsuit from a former housekeeper.

Kylie Jenner sparked speculation about her relationship status while enjoying a girls' night out with friends Malika Haqq and Yris Palmer at the popular Sushi Park in West Hollywood.

The reality star, 28, was seen sporting a large ring on the ring finger of her right hand, drawing attention and fueling engagement rumors. She appeared cheerful and playfully covered her face with her jeweled hand as the group exited the restaurant, a known favorite of Jenner's where she's frequently spotted with family and boyfriend Timothee Chalamet. Jenner's outfit consisted of a fitted black leather top and light-wash jeans, completing a chic and relaxed look.

The outing followed a wave of criticism directed at Jenner after she shared a gratitude list on Instagram Stories. The list, featuring items like 'coffee,' 'Kris Jenner,' and 'Birkin wall,' placed her children, Stormi, eight, and Aire, four, lower on the priority list, sparking outrage from fans who felt her children should have been at the top. Comments flooded in expressing disappointment and questioning her priorities, with some accusing her of valuing material possessions over her family.

This isn't the first time Jenner has faced backlash for perceived insensitivity towards her children; a previous post featuring her pet cat also drew criticism. Adding to the recent controversies, Jenner is also facing a lawsuit filed by a former housekeeper, Angelica Vasquez, who alleges discrimination and harassment during her employment. Vasquez claims she was subjected to hostile treatment based on her race, religion, and national origin, and that she was belittled and humiliated by supervisors.

The lawsuit details instances of alleged bullying, exclusion, and derogatory comments, painting a picture of a toxic work environment. The allegations include claims that Vasquez was assigned undesirable tasks, shouted at, and even had hangers thrown at her during reprimands. These legal troubles, combined with the public scrutiny of her social media posts, create a complex and challenging period for the beauty mogul





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Kylie Jenner Engagement Ring Timothee Chalamet Stormi Aire Travis Scott Lawsuit Discrimination Harassment Sushi Park

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