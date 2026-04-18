Kylie Jenner Kicks Off Coachella Weekend Two in Style with Celebrity Pals

Kylie Jenner made a stylish entrance for the second weekend of Coachella, showcasing a trendy outfit featuring a cropped top and pastel pants. While her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet was in Miami, Jenner celebrated with friends, including a special "Hailey special" drink and custom Khy brand attire for her companions. The mogul also shared glimpses of her Louis Vuitton luggage and her dazzling diamond ring.

Kylie Jenner marked the commencement of the second weekend of Coachella with a striking fashion statement, showcasing her enviable physique in a revealing ensemble on Friday. The renowned beauty mogul, who recently captivated audiences with a daring topless promotion for her new Khy collection, shared glimpses of her vibrant festival attire via her primary Instagram account.

Although Jenner was accompanied by a retinue of celebrity companions for the occasion, her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, was conspicuously absent. Instead, he was observed enjoying the Miami sunshine. Jenner exuded radiance, striking a joyful pose beside a gleaming silver vehicle, her arm playfully raised in the air. Her midriff was prominently displayed in a cropped tank top, complemented by low-waisted, pastel yellow trousers. A pink hoodie was artfully draped around her lower waist, and she opted for a pair of comfortable black flats. Her lustrous hair, parted down the center, cascaded in elegant waves past her shoulders. A delicate silver body chain added a touch of sophisticated flair to her outfit. Jenner captured a mirror selfie to provide a comprehensive view of her ensemble, accessorizing with a black handbag. Another candid shot depicted her in a lighthearted pose on a verdant lawn, with a golf course and distant mountains forming a picturesque backdrop. An additional image focused on her meticulously manicured nails, adorned with a dazzling diamond ring on her left hand. The mother of two also shared a snapshot of her pastel yellow pants, posing alongside her friend Victoria Villarroel, who sported a similar style in a lighter hue. To round off her post, Jenner revealed her Louis Vuitton luggage, packed and ready for the festivities of Coachella's second weekend. Her accompanying caption was a simple yet enthusiastic declaration: hi weekend 2!!!! @khy. Jenner later augmented her social media presence with additional content on her Instagram stories, including a photograph of a delectable coffee beverage. While Hailey Bieber was not featured in Jenner's primary post, she appeared to have joined the beauty mogul, who created a special drink named in her honor. The reality star shared an image of two iced coffees resting on a counter, with a text overlay identifying it as the hailey special. Jenner also disclosed that the distinctive pastel pants worn by her friends were custom creations from her Khy brand, specifically designed for Coachella. Her close friend Anastasia 'Stassie' Karanikolaou was also in attendance, accompanying Jenner to the music festival on Friday. The duo were observed browsing items from Justin Bieber's SKYLRK brand, capturing a playful moment with peace signs reflected in a mirror. Concurrently, Jenner's boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, with whom she was first romantically linked in 2023, was photographed traveling to Miami on Friday. The Oscar-nominated actor was seen relaxing on a Miami beach, engaged in conversation with other companions. He adopted a casual demeanor, sporting a short-sleeved white shirt, khaki shorts, and a dark blue cap, completing his laid-back look with sunglasses under the warm sun. The couple had previously united to support Justin Bieber's performance during the preceding weekend, observed dancing together amidst the crowd





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