Kylie Jenner Makes Flirty Comment About Timothee Chalamet: 'Daddy' Was a Cute Tease or Hint at Fatherhood

Exclusive details of Kylie Jenner's flirty comment 'Daddy' towards Timothee Chalamet, who was seated next to high-profile guests during the Knicks game in New York City. The post explores possible meanings of 'daddy' discussion and their relationship.

Kylie Jenner shocked her fans when leaving a flirty comment about her boyfriend of three years, Timothee Chalamet. In a PageSix TikTok video, the Marty Supreme actor was seen walking into a Knicks basketball game in New York City.

The reality TV icon took to the comments box to write, 'Daddy,' which raised eyebrows.

'Daddy? What is Kylie trying to say exactly? I am shocked,' said one fan on X as they added a baby emoji. Another shared, 'Who's your daddy Kylie?

Timmy? C'mon girl.

' The word 'daddy' could just be a cute term of endearment or perhaps the billionaire cosmetics mogul was hinting that he is a father somehow. He already spends plenty of time with the Khy designer's two children - Stormi, eight, and Aire, four, whom she has with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott - in her hometown of Calabasas, California. So maybe she meant he was a step 'daddy' in a way.

Kylie Jenner shocked fans when leaving a flirty comment about Timothee Chalamet as he entered the Knicks game in NYC. In a PageSix TikTok video she wrote 'Daddy The word 'daddy' could just be a cute term of endearment or perhaps the billionaire cosmetics mogul was hinting that he is a father somehow The actor was seated next to Michael J Fox and his wife Tracy Pollan as well as Ben Stiller and his spouse Christine Taylor





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