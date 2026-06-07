Kylie Jenner marks LA return with cleavage-baring selfies after boozy girls' trip without Timothee Chalamet

Kylie Jenner has marked her return to Los Angeles with a series of cleavage-baring selfies posted to Instagram. The 28-year-old lip kit mogul has just returned from a girls' trip to Turks and Caicos, where she was accompanied by her friends Victoria Villarroel, Maguire Grace Amundsen, Anastasia Karanikolaou and Yris Palmer.

Kylie Jenner was a sizzling sensation as she flashed the flesh in a suite of mirror selfies she posted to Instagram on Saturday. The 28-year-old lip kit mogul has just returned to Los Angeles from a girls' trip to Turks and Caicos, a favorite destination among her family.

She was accompanied by her friends Victoria Villarroel, Maguire Grace Amundsen, Anastasia Karanikolaou and Yris Palmer. They posted vigorously from their holiday, sharing images of themselves gamboling about in bikinis - while wearing products from the Kylie Cosmetics empire. Although Jenner has returned to her home and place of business, she kept the heat turned up by showing off her assets on Instagram while crowing: 'back in la<3.

' Dressed in a floral crop top from her apparel line KHY, she flaunted her enviably chiseled midriff and surgically enhanced cleavage to her 382 million followers. Kylie Jenner was a sizzling sensation as she flashed the flesh in a suite of mirror selfies she posted to Instagram on Saturday The 28-year-old lip kit mogul has just returned to Los Angeles from a girls' trip to Turks and Caicos, a favorite destination among her family Aiming her best smoldering come-hither stare at her phone, she ran a hand luxuriantly through her mane of wavy raven hair.

While she was frolicking around Turks and Caicos with her gal pals, her movie star boyfriend was glimpsed in New York watching his beloved Knicks defeat the San Antonio Spurs in front of an audience that also included Ben Stiller. The Daily Mail has discovered that Jenner and her friends were constantly posting from their Caribbean trip in order to plug Kylie Cosmetics to Generation Z. 'Kylie is presenting a carefree, fun image to help sell her new Kylie Cosmetic Lip Butter flavors,' an insider exclusively informed the Daily Mail.

'The truth is she doesn't really drink or party much. Most days she wakes up early to exercise and is in her office by 7am or 8am and then goes home to her kids to cook. She is very much a CEO type who is on top of her game.

' Jenner, the source explained, 'loves making people think she has a wild side,' but the truth remains that 'while she likes to party with her old friends once in a while, she is very much a business boss babe who has business on her mind. ' Indeed, her trip came on the heels of an Insta Stories update in late May in which she boasted to her followers about pulling a 12-hour workday.

Uploading a selfie in which she sipped a Dunkin' beverage while relaxing in a bathrobe at 7:16pm, the reality star wrote: '7 to 7 honey. she's going home now.

' They posted vigorously from their holiday, sharing images of themselves gamboling about in bikinis - while wearing products from the Kylie Cosmetics empire The Daily Mail has discovered that Jenner and her friends were constantly posting from their Caribbean trip in order to plug Kylie Cosmetics to Generation Z The daughter of Kris Jenner stands at the helm of a variety of businesses including Kylie Cosmetics, KHY and the canned cocktail brand Sprinter. Along with the makeup offerings that made Kylie Cosmetics world famous - particularly the lip kits - the firm includes the offshoots Kylie Skin and Kylie Baby.

Her various ventures have proven to be so successful that a few years ago she was at the center of disputed claims that she is a billionaire. The influencer made headlines all over the world in 2019 when Forbes controversially declared her the world's youngest 'self-made' billionaire at the age of 21. Later that year, she sold a 51 percent controlling stake in her company for $600 million to Coty, the subsidiaries of which include Rimmel, ghd and CoverGirl.

She was later yanked from the Forbes billionaire list after the magazine accused the Kardashian-Jenners of exaggerating her makeup empire's value. Although Chalamet was excluded from his girlfriend's latest trip, she had left her fans reeling shortly beforehand with a flirty comment she left on a video of him. Chalamet was filmed walking into a game by his beloved New York Knicks, in a snatch of footage posted to TikTok by Page Six.

After losing the Oscar in March, Chalamet had found comfort in Jenner's affections at the Vanity Fair afterparty, where he was seen wrapping his arms around her Jenner leapt into the comments and wrote: 'Daddy,' sending other observers into a tailspin of excitement as they posted breathless reactions of their own.

'Daddy? What is Kylie trying to say exactly? I am shocked,' one tweeted with a baby emoji as another wrote: 'Who's your daddy Kylie? Timmy?

C'mon girl.

' Jenner and Chalamet went public as a couple by kissing passionately in the stands of a Beyonce concert they attended in September 2023





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