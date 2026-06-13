Kylie Jenner Models $280 Rooftop Mini Dress in New KHY Summer Campaign

Kylie Jenner stars in her own KHY summer collection campaign, showcasing a plunging black mini dress designed for versatile city living. The refresh includes a new website and business model.

Kylie Jenner has launched the summer collection for her clothing brand KHY , modeling a key piece herself on Instagram. The 28-year-old influencer shared a post wearing the $280 ' rooftop mini dress ,' a black design with a plunging neckline that accentuated her figure.

The dress, part of a campaign described as capturing the 'raw intimacy of a New York City summer,' features a scrapbook-inspired aesthetic mixing black-and-white portraits with colorful frames and handwritten notes. The collection emphasizes effortless, versatile summer wear, including a silk capsule with floral, leopard print, and lingerie-inspired styles. While Jenner served as her own model for promotional content, the launch also marks a refresh of the KHY brand with a new business model, design language, and website.

The full line is available on the official KHY by Kylie Jenner site





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Kylie Jenner KHY Summer Collection Rooftop Mini Dress Fashion Campaign

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