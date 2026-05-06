Kylie Jenner Opens Up About Past Drug Experiences and Teenage Rebellion

Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner reveals a chaotic public encounter with magic mushrooms and discusses her history of adolescent substance use alongside sister Kendall.

Kylie Jenner , the renowned cosmetics entrepreneur and media personality, recently shared some surprisingly transparent stories regarding her history with psychoactive substances. While appearing as a guest on the podcast titled Better Half with Stas and Vic, Kylie provided insights into her personal life while getting ready for the Coachella music festival.

During the conversation, she addressed the topic of magic mushrooms, which are known for their hallucinogenic properties. She admitted that she had been offered the fungi during the event but felt hesitant. This hesitation stemmed from a previous negative encounter where she had taken the substance in a public social setting during one of Stass events.

According to Kylie, the experience was overwhelmingly emotional, leading to an uncontrollable bout of crying and laughing that eventually resulted in her makeup being completely washed away. She described the situation as a moment where she felt like the most chaotic version of herself, which ultimately forced her to cut the night short and return home.

This admission has sparked a variety of reactions from her audience, with some fans appreciating the raw and unpolished nature of her storytelling, suggesting that this new era of openness makes her seem more genuine and relatable than ever before. Beyond her experiences with hallucinogens, Kylie has also touched upon her relationship with marijuana in more recent appearances. On the podcast Big Bro with Kid Cudi, she engaged in playful banter regarding her state of mind during the recording.

One of her companions, Vic, suggested that Kylie appeared to be high during the session, pointing to her glossy eyes as evidence of substance use. While Kylie denied these claims with a sense of humor, the interaction highlighted a more relaxed and candid side of the star that fans have begun to embrace.

Many followers have noted that this new phase of her public life allows her to step away from the highly curated image of a billionaire mogul and move toward a more humanized depiction of her daily life. The shift reflects a broader trend among the Kardashian-Jenner family to share more intimate and sometimes embarrassing details about their personal growth and private struggles to maintain a connection with their massive global following.

The theme of adolescent rebellion is not unique to Kylie, as her sister Kendall has also disclosed similar secrets about their youth. In a recent episode of the family's reality series, The Kardashians, Kendall reflected on her teenage years while visiting the family's former residence. She revealed that she and Kylie frequently smoked marijuana in the home's cabana when they were just teenagers. Specifically, Kendall mentioned that she was sixteen and Kylie was only fourteen at the time.

This revelation came as a surprise to their mother, Kris Jenner, who seemed completely unaware that such activities were taking place under her roof. Kendall joked about how they would simply close the curtains to hide their actions, while their sister Khloe teased Kris for attempting to be a cool mother who was oblivious to the actual behavior of her children.

This family dynamic reveals a streak of defiance and secrecy that existed even within one of the most scrutinized households in the world. These disclosures provide a detailed glimpse into the private lives of two of the world's most famous siblings, contrasting their current status as global icons with their rebellious teenage phase.

The discussion of drug use, whether it be the accidental chaos of magic mushrooms or the secretive use of cannabis, adds a layer of complexity to their public narratives. While recreational marijuana became legal in California in 2016, the sisters were engaging in these activities years before the law changed, highlighting their willingness to push boundaries.

As they continue to share these intimate details through podcasts and reality shows, the boundary between their private struggles and public entertainment continues to blur, providing a narrative of growth, family dynamics, and the unique pressures of growing up in the constant glare of the spotlight





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