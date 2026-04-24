Kylie Jenner Reveals £1.7 Million Hermes Birkin Bag Collection

Kylie Jenner showcases her extensive collection of Hermes Birkin bags, worth an estimated £1.7 million, on Instagram, sparking both admiration and criticism.

Kylie Jenner , the renowned beauty mogul and reality television personality, has recently shifted the focus of public attention from her romantic life to a display of extravagant wealth.

While previously linked to actor Timothee Chalamet, Jenner has now unveiled a breathtaking collection of Hermes Birkin bags, estimated to be worth a staggering £1.7 million or more. The revelation came via an Instagram post showcasing her meticulously organized 'Birkin Wall' – a dedicated space within her expansive walk-in wardrobe entirely devoted to the iconic handbags. The display is a testament to her considerable fortune, estimated at £500 million, and a clear indication of her penchant for luxury collectibles.

Jenner presented the collection in a visually striking manner, posing in a fashionable ensemble consisting of a balconette bra, low-rise trousers, and Louboutin shoes. The images quickly circulated online, sparking a wave of reactions from her 390 million Instagram followers. The 'Birkin Wall' features a diverse range of sizes and styles of the coveted bags, with some individual pieces reportedly valued at upwards of £222,000.

This impressive accumulation even surpasses the rumored collection of Victoria Beckham, who is believed to own around 100 Birkin bags. The Hermes Birkin bag, named after the British-French actress and singer Jane Birkin, has long been a status symbol, favored by celebrities such as Kate Moss and Dua Lipa. The base price for a Birkin bag starts at around £10,000, but limited editions and exotic materials can significantly inflate the cost, making them highly sought-after investments.

The bags are notoriously difficult to acquire, often requiring a long waiting list and a proven purchase history with Hermes. The response to Jenner's display of wealth was predictably mixed. While some followers admired the collection and acknowledged it as a display of success, others criticized the extravagance, particularly in light of global issues such as hunger and poverty.

One commenter pointed out that the cost of just one row of the bags could potentially alleviate hunger on the east coast. Animal rights organization PETA issued a strongly worded statement, describing the 'Birkin Wall' as a 'graveyard,' referencing the use of animal skins in the production of many Birkin bags. Beyond the ethical and social commentary, the collection also highlights the investment potential of these luxury items.

Birkin bags are known to appreciate in value over time, making them a popular choice for collectors and investors. Given the substantial worth of her collection, it is likely that Jenner has taken appropriate measures to insure the bags against loss or damage. The unveiling of the 'Birkin Wall' serves as a potent symbol of wealth, status, and the enduring allure of luxury goods in contemporary culture.

It also prompts a broader conversation about the responsibilities that come with immense wealth and the impact of conspicuous consumption on societal perceptions





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