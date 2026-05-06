Kylie Jenner’s Bleached Eyebrows Spark Mixed Reactions at 2026 Met Gala

Kylie Jenner’s decision to bleach her eyebrows for the 2026 Met Gala drew mixed reactions from fans. The makeup mogul paired her bold new look with a daring Schiaparelli gown, but some followers criticized the change, while others praised her overall appearance. Jenner later shared her humorous take on the eyebrow transformation, revealing the process of returning her brows to their natural color.

Kylie Jenner made a bold fashion statement at the 2026 Met Gala by bleaching her eyebrows, a departure from her signature thick, jet-black look. The 28-year-old makeup mogul opted for an invisible brow style, a trend favored in high fashion circles, to complement her daring Schiaparelli gown.

The flesh-toned dress featured a bodice with molded nipple imprints, adding to the avant-garde aesthetic. Jenner shared her favorite photos from the event on Instagram, captioning one post with a playful remark: Hold my brows, babe. I’m walking the Met.

However, her fans were divided on the new look. Many expressed their disapproval in the comments, with one follower writing, Love it. Other than the blonde eyebrows. Another admitted, I don’t like this look, to be honest, comparing her unfavorably to her sister Kendall Jenner, who they felt looked more elegant.

A third fan commented, Perfection, but I love your eyebrows as is. Despite the mixed reactions, some fans still praised Jenner’s overall appearance, with one user stating, The makeup could be better, but still calling her stunning. Jenner later shared a video on her Instagram Stories, revealing the aftermath of her eyebrow bleaching. She joked about her brows being ruined, showing one bleached and one black brow in an up-close clip.

This looks horrible, she laughed, before declaring, The brows survived!!! Her designer gown, which took 11,000 hours of embroidery work, was designed to mimic the illusion of a woman undressing. The ivory dress featured 2,000 satin stitch balls, 10,000 natural baroque pearls, and over 7,000 painted pearlescent fish scales. Jenner’s long, dark hair was styled in a deep side part with soft waves cascading down her back.

She expressed her excitement online, writing, I can’t believe I got to wear this perfect, perfect dress, and thanked her dream glam team for their work





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