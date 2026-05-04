Kylie Jenner's Daring Met Gala Look Sparks Controversy

Kylie Jenner turned heads at the Met Gala with a provocative flesh-toned dress and bleached eyebrows, while the event was co-chaired by Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, and Venus Williams under the theme 'Costume Art'.

Kylie Jenner ignited a firestorm of reactions at the Met Gala on Monday with a strikingly unconventional outfit that many deemed her most daring to date.

The 28-year-old reality star and businesswoman arrived at the event sporting a flesh-toned dress that featured prominently displayed, seemingly artificial, nipple imprints. The ensemble left little to the imagination, accentuating her notably slender waistline. Adding to the provocative nature of her appearance, Jenner appeared to have bleached her eyebrows, a bold move that further amplified the attention surrounding her look. Notably absent from her side was her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet.

The dress itself consisted of a skin-colored bodysuit, reminiscent of her sister Kim Kardashian’s Skims shapewear line, designed to emphasize her décolletage. This bodysuit was tightly cinched at the back, creating a corset-like effect. A luxurious cream-colored satin gown, adorned with delicate pale pink and lavender beads and intricate embroidery, was draped around her hips, appearing somewhat unfinished and bunched up, as if struggling to contain her form.

The gown featured a long, undone lace-up detail at the back, contributing to the overall impression of a garment that was perhaps not fully realized. The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit, commonly known as the Met Gala, is an annual event held on the first Monday in May. This year’s theme, ‘Costume Art,’ and corresponding dress code, ‘Fashion Is Art,’ challenged attendees to explore the relationship between fashion and the human body as a creative medium.

The 2026 Met Gala was spearheaded by a prestigious trio of co-chairs: Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, and Venus Williams, alongside Vogue’s global editorial director, Anna Wintour. This marks Williams’s debut as a co-chair, while Kidman has previously held the role in 2003 and 2005, and Beyoncé served as an honorary chair in 2013.

The Costume Institute’s exhibition will present a curated selection of historical and contemporary garments, categorized around themes of the classical and nude body, aging and pregnant bodies, and the anatomical body. The event’s financial backing comes from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sanchez, who are the lead sponsors and honorary co-chairs. Curator Andrew Bolton explained that the theme ‘Costume Art’ acknowledges the Costume Institute’s history and emphasizes fashion’s artistic merit through its connection to the body.

The gala also boasts a host committee including Anthony Vaccarello, Zoe Kravitz, Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Angela Bassett, and many others. The ‘Costume Art’ exhibition will be open to the public from May 10, 2026, to January 10, 2027, following the Met Gala on May 4.

The Met Gala is a significant fundraising event for the museum, providing crucial financial support to the Costume Institute, and this year’s event is particularly noteworthy as it is the first since Anna Wintour stepped back from a key role at Vogue





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