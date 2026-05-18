Kylie Jenner's Love Life: Past Relationships, Breakups, and the Search for a Love Like Michael

Kylie Jenner opens up about her past relationships, including her two-year romance with Michael Hutchence and her struggles after the breakup. She also discusses her current single status and her thoughts on the search for a love like Michael.

from her 2000 video for disco belter Spinning Around, they brightened up all our lives, to the point they are now under lock and key in a museum. after a passionate two-year romance — and how she slept on a pal’s sofa in Paris while unable to face the couple’s old stomping grounds in Oz and the UK.

— and when I ask if she’s ever ‘gone full Bridget Jones’, she swiftly replies: ‘Oh, 100 per cent. ’ I’ve had different relationships that all shaped me. Of course, I talk about Michael. I’ve also got Jason Donovan, who speaks so amazingly in the documentary. recalls how she struggled post-Hutchence — and tells viewers: ‘I didn’t know where to go or what to do.

I knew I didn’t want to be in London and I didn’t want to be in Australia, so I went to Paris.

‘I remember having a tiny English to-French dictionary. I didn’t know anyone, but had two numbers on a bit of paper. One of those was a friend of a friend of a friend of a friend of mine.

‘She lived with a girl called Kat, who is now my oldest, best girlfriend. I moved into her apartment, got a sleeping bag and slept on the sofa. I was feeling heartbroken.

’ Keen not to sugarcoat her life for Netflix, Kylie let director Michael Harte retain total creative control, even when she may have liked some bits left on the cutting-room floor. remembers the moment Kylie left him for rocker Michael — explaining how they met him after an INXS gig before Jason watched the pair disappear into a hotel bathroom together. admits: ‘He wasn’t interested in me. I could sniff that a mile away.

And she disappeared with him into the bathroom, which is fine. You know, we’re grown-ups. ’ Reflecting on that evening, Kylie adds: ‘After the gig, Jason and I were invited back to the after-party. I would have been a bit like, ‘How did we get here?

’ We were just talking about singer stuff. ’ Kylie has been single since splitting from GQ magazine boss Paul Solomons in 2023, and insists she does not need a man to feel complete. When I ask if she is happy, All The Lovers singer Kylie replies with a smile: ‘I’m super-happy, yeah. ’ She told the Sunday Times’ Style magazine yesterday: ‘I don’t have a boyfriend.

I was in a relationship, and when that ended, I realised I was OK on my own. I’m getting pickier. Narcissists . .

. I’ve dated one and I’m grateful I now have that knowledge. That’s my red-hot ‘no’. ’ singer told me: ‘There’s no one significant in my life and I feel content.

I feel like this is my destiny right now. ’ We first met in 2023 while she was promoting 16th album Tension. I was shamelessly chasing a boy and, on my way to her Claridge’s hotel suite, bought a bottle of Kylie Prosecco for her to sign for him. After our chat, she agreed, writing his name on the bottle and wishing me luck in my romantic pursuit.

The next summer, he was my boyfriend. I thanked her for the part she had played.

‘See, I’ve still got it! ’ she happily told her team, punching the air. But by the time we crossed paths in May 2025, outside her dressing room as she played London’s 02 Arena for her Tension world tour, I was single once more. I mentioned I was seeing her show again the next night and bringing my ex.

‘Ooh, what’s the goss? ’ Kylie asked. Laughing awkwardly, I admitted I wished we were still together.

Meanwhile, in episode two of her Netflix series Kylie wells up as she admits she has been searching for a love like she shared with Michael ever since their 1991 breakup. Kylie says to camera: ‘I haven’t quite got it. I’ve probably been looking for something like that ever since. ’ He was a first for so many things and one was heartbreak.

I was devastated. He was a rock star, which doesn’t just mean that he needs many women in his life, but he needed to go where he needed to go. But I know from people in his circle that he talked of me and thought of me. We were good together.

’ Shrugging off the emotion, Kylie adds: ‘Shoulda, woulda, coulda — whatever. But it was an amazing time. The memories make me feel good, even if I’m getting teary. It was good to have someone, to feel like you were a good team.

I’m fortunate. The emotion and the memories I have with that time — I just felt protected, nurtured, valued, and believed in. ’ Recalling Michael’s funeral in 1997 in Sydney, after he died at just 37, Kylie says: ‘At the church it was overwhelming, the outpouring of love for him. I felt him saying, ‘It’s OK.

It will be OK’. I always feel he’s with me. ’ But as we chat, Kylie wishes she had ‘stressed less’ over the course of her career, and she admits she sometimes ‘didn’t manage it well’





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Kylie Jenner Michael Hutchence Relationships Breakups Love Single Destiny Memories Michael's Funeral Stress Career

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