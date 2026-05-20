Kylie Jenner Shares Sizzling Pics of Her Latest Clothing Line and Flaunts Curves in Ferrari Pics. Khloe Trolls Her Sister

Kylie Jenner showcased her latest clothing line featuring PVC dresses and casual looks. She also posted sizzling pics of herself in a plunging black catsuit and posing with a Ferrari. Khloe Kardashian playfully trolled Kylie in the comments section.

Kylie Jenner modeled PVC dresses from her latest clothing collection and posted sizzling pictures on her Instagram page. The make-up mogul showed off her surgically enhanced breasts in a plunging neckline black dress paired with slip-on heels.

She also shared snaps of casual looks including a cropped jacket and mini skirt combo and a brown leggings and long-sleeved top set. Kylie flaunted her hourglass curves in a plunging black catsuit while posing with a red Ferrari 488 GTB coupe. Khloe Kardashian playfully teased her comment section by questioning if mom took the photos. Kylie later responded with a playful jab, 'But you do look really hot.





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kylie Jenner Clothing Line PVC Dresses Casual Looks Cropped Jacket Mini Skirt Co-Ord Plunging Neckline Surgically Enhanced Breasts Beige Trench Coat Long Raven Tresses Sizzling Pics Ferrari Red Ferrari 488 GTB Coupe Hourglass Curves Sliding Into A Plunging Black Catsuit Wearing A Pair Of Black Stilettos Wearing A Pair Of Black Stilettos Sliding Into A Plunging Black Catsuit Neodansles Et Quishigosisyng 방법

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