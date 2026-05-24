Kylie Jenner Shares Sizzling Snap on Insta; Likens Timothee Chalamet as 'Daddy' on TikTok

Kylie Jenner takes a look at her impressive abs and also shares her long daytime.

Kylie Jenner posed in a white crop top and wore cutoff sweatpants and sandals for an Instagram post, referencing her long workday. She also mentioned pulling a 12-hour workday.

Additionally, she made a flirty comment on a TikTok video of her partner, Timothee Chalamet, at a Knicks game. Earlier, she attended the Vanity Fair afterparty with Chalamet, where she was seen embracing him. Kylie Jenner recently left her fans reeling with a comment on a TikTok video of her partner, Timothee Chalamet. She wrote 'Daddy', sending her fans into a tailspin of excitement.

Forbes declared her the world's youngest 'self-made' billionaire at 21, and sold a 51 percent stake in her company to Coty. She is the founder of various businesses, including Kylie Cosmetics, KHY, and Sprinter. Chalamet's failed Oscar campaign and a comment about opera led to criticism





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Kylie Jenner Instagram Abs Long Day Tiktok Timothee Chalamet

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