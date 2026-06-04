Kylie Jenner shows off her jaw-dropping body in a flirty pink bikini for a Kylie Cosmetics summer trip

Kylie Jenner took a summer trip with her pals and young children to the Turks and Caicos, where she showed off her jaw-dropping body in a flirty pink bikini. The 28-year-old reality TV star gave a look at the VIP event with several sizzling snaps shared with her 382 million followers on Instagram.

Kylie Jenner showed off her jaw-dropping body in a flirty pink bikini for a Kylie Cosmetics summer trip that she took with her pals and young children in the Turks and Caicos this week.

The 28-year-old reality TV star gave a look at the VIP event with several sizzling snaps shared with her 382 million followers on Instagram. Jenner, her daughter Stormi, eight, son Aire, four, and pals including Anastasia Karanikolaou, Yris Palmer, and Carter Gregory took the star's private jet to the tropical location. Once there, they settled into a white mansion by the shore complete with a large swimming pool.

The billionaire mogul gave a tour of the summer rental before slipping into a pale pink bikini to take a mirror selfie in her bathroom while holding a coconut cocktail. She shared on Instagram, 'Kylie summer trip!!! @kyliecosmetics,' 'We're literally summering.

' Later she added, 'Sunset dinner with Kylie Cosmetics. ' There was no sign of Jenner's boyfriend Timothee Chalamet. Kylie Jenner posed in a pale pink bikini top and matching skirt for a Kylie Cosmetics summer trip with her pals. The destination was the stunning Turks and Caicos which is near the Bahamas.

She earlier posed in a bikini for a mirror selfie in her bathroom. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians veteran posted several photos to her Instagram page showing her boarding her private jet with her friends as they all had on pale pink Kylie Cosmetics sweat outfits. Palmer brought her daughter, Ayla, nine, who is pals with Stormi. Jenner co-parents Stormi and Aire with her ex, singer and rapper Travis Scott, 35.

The stars had an on-and-off relationship beginning in April 2017. Kylie Cosmetics branded everything at the mansion. She had her logo on the mirrors, parasols, robes, towels, and cocktails. Each room had gifts on the bed.

There were bikinis, a towel, a lighter, a folder with the itinerary, a throwaway camera, plenty of makeup, a woven beach bag, and a water bottle. The last time she went on a Kylie Cosmetics Summer Trip was in 2019. One of her guests was Sofia Richie. The Instagram favorite also showed off her look while on the second-floor deck of the backyard.

The pinup's abs were on display as she took this selfie. Jenner wore her raven hair down in soft waves. In this image, the star was seen center as she posed with Karanikolaou, left, and Palmer, right. The three ladies were heavily made up for their Kylie Cosmetics dinner.

The wood table displayed shells, pink napkins, wine glasses, and cutlery. The women enjoyed pink cocktails with orange slices and raspberries. Last year Jenner said she wants her daughter to take over Kylie Cosmetics one day. The star, who celebrated 10 years of her beauty brand in November 2025, said she hopes the company will still be around for decades to come.

She told WWD, 'After 10 years, I'm just still so excited to create. It's my dream that my daughter will want to take over Kylie Cosmetics - I would love for this to be a legacy brand, and I'm working hard every day to set up that future.

' Her mom, Kris Jenner, added, 'Building an Estée Lauder, or any one of those beauty companies that has been around for a gazillion years - that's what Kylie's working toward. ' The ladies wore pale pink sweat outfits before boarding Jenner's private jet. Once on the plane, the TV star took selfies. She also posed in her outfit while dancing on the jet.

Here the star posed with her son Aire Scott, age four. Each room had gifts on the bed. There were bikinis, a towel, a lighter, a folder with the itinerary, a throwaway camera, plenty of makeup, a woven beach bag, and a water bottle. There were refreshments in glass jars with wood tops and straws.

Even the robes had the diva's company logo stamped on the back. The Kardashians star feels very 'emotional' about the impending anniversary of Kylie Cosmetics. She said, 'I've been very emotional about it. I found my old phone from 2016 and there are these photos of me at 17, 18 years old, sitting on the factory floor creating my first eye shadow palette.

I didn't think that far into the future when I was creating the brand - I wasn't thinking about 10 years later - so it is pretty surreal to be here.

' Jenner believes her consumers have grown up with her and she is keen for her brand to evolve in the same way. Jenner shared a video where she showed fans what her summer rental looked like. She posed on the stairs while holding a beverage. Also, there was her daughter Stormi, eight, and Yris Palmer's daughter, nine.

Jenner great Palmer, Stassi, and Carter Gregory. She said, 'When I launched Kylie Cosmetics, the brand thrived on urgency and exclusivity - it was a different time, there weren't many celebrity beauty brands - people were just excited to see something new. Now, they're looking for products that fit into their everyday routines, and I wanted to evolve Kylie Cosmetics into that everyday beauty brand





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