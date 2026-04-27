Kylie Jenner Sparks Controversy with Bold Photo Shoot and Backlash Over Priorities

Kylie Jenner's latest topless photo shoot for her fashion brand KHY has sent temperatures soaring, but it's not just her daring looks that are making headlines. The reality star has faced backlash for seemingly undervaluing her children in a recent post, and a former housekeeper has filed a lawsuit alleging discrimination. As Kylie continues to promote her new collection, her personal and professional life remains under intense scrutiny.

Kylie Jenner has once again captivated her audience with a bold and daring photo shoot to promote her latest fashion collection under the brand KHY.

The 28-year-old entrepreneur and reality TV star took to Instagram on Sunday to showcase her new line, which features a striking blend of edgy and glamorous styles. In the series of photos, Kylie is seen posing topless, her jaw-dropping figure accentuated by a tiny cargo skirt adorned with two chunky studded belts. Her dark tresses are styled loose, adding a touch of effortless elegance to her look.

She covers her assets with her hands, giving the camera a sultry gaze that has sent temperatures soaring among her followers. The mother-of-two, who shares daughter Stormi, eight, and son Aire, four, with ex-partner Travis Scott, looked radiant as she modeled the new embellished collection. In one of the shots, she is seen sitting on the floor, hugging her leg, while in another, she stuns in a pair of beige studded jeans.

Kylie revealed that the new collection is 'made in LA' and added a silver tattoo to her arm that reads 'I heart LA' to celebrate the launch. For her final ensemble, Kylie wowed her fans by going braless under a stylish denim jacket paired with matching low-rise jeans. She captioned the post with excitement, announcing the launch of the new collection on April 28 via khy.com. The post read, 'New @khy born in LA.

The brand new collection launching on 04.28 on khy.com!!! The most stunning new collection made in LA and finished with hand-studded embellishment, each detail placed with intention. @kyliejenner.

' However, the photo shoot has not been without controversy. Earlier, Kylie faced backlash from fans who criticized her for seemingly undervaluing the importance of her children in a post about the things she's grateful for. The reality star shared a mirror selfie on her Instagram Stories with a list of gratitudes, including coffee, her mother Kris Jenner, spray tans, her Birkin bag collection, and her cat, among others.

Her children, Stormi and Aire, were listed lower on the list, which did not sit well with many followers. Comments flooded in, with one user writing, 'The kids should be first,' and another venting, 'YOUR children deserve better. Imagine in a few years time, seeing that your own mother picked her handbags and spray tan over you.

' The criticism continued, with some fans questioning Kylie's priorities and others accusing her of only listing her children to save face. The controversy comes on the heels of another recent scandal involving Kylie. Weeks earlier, she sparked outrage when she shared a photo of her pet cat, leading many to believe she considered the feline more of an accessory than a beloved pet.

Additionally, last week, Kylie's world got even more complicated when a former housekeeper filed a lawsuit against her, alleging discrimination and claiming to have been 'belittled and humiliated' during her employment. According to court documents filed in Los Angeles on April 17 and obtained by the Daily Mail, Angelica Vasquez, who is Salvadoran and Catholic, claims she was treated with hostility and exclusion by Kylie's staff.

Vasquez alleges that she was subjected to severe and pervasive harassment, including being told that 'Catholics are horrible people' and being bullied about her immigration status. She also claims she was assigned the worst tasks, shouted at, and deliberately excluded from the housekeeping team. On one occasion, she alleges that a supervisor threw hangers at her while reprimanding her.

Vasquez further claims that she was 'berated' by staff who demanded to inspect her phone and accused her of speaking negatively about them. The lawsuit adds another layer of controversy to Kylie's already eventful year, as she continues to navigate the complexities of fame, business, and personal life





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