Kylie Jenner Stuns in White Bikini, Celebrates Easter with Family

Kylie Jenner showcases her amazing figure in a barely-there white bikini as she poses for a series of sizzling Instagram snaps on Monday, sharing glimpses of her Easter celebration with her family. From poolside glamour to family gatherings, the beauty mogul's latest posts capture a stylish and relaxed holiday.

Kylie Jenner turned heads with a series of stunning Instagram posts on Monday, showcasing her incredible figure while celebrating Easter with her family. The beauty mogul, 28, looked sensational in a barely-there white bikini, posing in the sunshine and sipping on her new electrolytes, Sprinter. The series of sizzling snaps captured Jenner in various poses, highlighting her toned physique and radiant glow.

She accessorized with a silver-chained body chain and a flashy bracelet, adding a touch of glamour to her poolside look. The posts included images of her enjoying the warm weather and soaking up the sun, capturing a relaxed and stylish moment during the Easter holiday. The reality star also shared racy thirst trap photos dipping her feet into the cool water of a swimming pool. The posts also showcased her floral nails. In addition to the bikini shots, Jenner offered glimpses into her Easter celebration, which included family gatherings and stylish outfits.\Jenner's Easter celebration wasn't just about poolside glamour. She also shared images of her family gathering at her sprawling Palm Springs mansion. Sister Kim Kardashian uploaded a photo of Kylie with her sisters which included Kourtney, Kendall, Khloe and Kim. She was joined by loved ones, including her sister Kim Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner. The family enjoyed various treats, snacks and fun activities, including crafts and bunny-themed decorations for the little ones. The occasion showcased the family's stylish presence, with Kylie posing in white jeans and a floral shirt. A figure-hugging, white dress was worn by Kim Kardashian for the occasion while Khloe wowed in a polka dot top and matching capris. Kim also shared views of the spacious backyard, surrounded by palm trees and mountains. The event included a memorable snap with her sisters, highlighting the close bond within the Kardashian-Jenner family. This was not her only vacation since she enjoyed a tropical vacation with her boyfriend Timothee Chalamet. Jenner also supported Chalamet at the 98th Annual Academy Awards after the star garnered a Best Actor nod.\Beyond her recent Instagram posts and Easter celebration, Jenner continues to be a prominent figure in the entertainment industry. She was spotted with her boyfriend Timothee Chalamet and walked the red carpet together at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscars party in Los Angeles. During a recent appearance on the Big Bro With Kid Cudi podcast, she was asked what her favorite Chalamet film is. 'That's hard for me because I really love them all,' the beauty mogul said, before deciding that her favorite is Call Me By Your Name. She also revealed her passion for acting, stating that it has always been a dream of hers. Jenner made her acting debut in Charli XCX's movie The Moment. 'I think it was a childhood dream of mine…I had the best time, I felt like I was in safe hands,' the reality star said as she reflected on filming the project. Jenner also teased a possible foray into music. 'I have been back in the studio, just to try a few things and find my sound,' Jenner explained. 'Everything was kind of dark and slow





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