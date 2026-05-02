Kylie Jenner Sued Again by Former Household Staff Member

A former housekeeper is suing Kylie Jenner alleging racial discrimination, harassment, unpaid wages, and a hostile work environment. The lawsuit details claims of mistreatment, including restrictions on basic necessities and alleged retaliation after reporting abuse.

Kylie Jenner , the renowned beauty mogul, is facing yet another legal challenge stemming from allegations made by a former household staff member. This lawsuit arrives swiftly on the heels of a similar complaint filed by a previous housekeeper, both centering around claims of a hostile work environment and mistreatment.

Juana Delgado Soto, the plaintiff in this latest case, details a disturbing account of alleged racial discrimination, harassment, unpaid wages, and a systemic failure by Jenner and her team to address misconduct within the household. The legal documents, obtained by the Daily Mail, paint a picture of a workplace where Soto endured emotional distress and degrading conditions, even after directly appealing to Jenner for help.

The core of Soto’s complaint revolves around a letter she purportedly left for Jenner in April of last year. Placed on Jenner’s massage table before an appointment, the letter was a desperate plea outlining the abuse she was experiencing. In it, Soto expressed her profound mental anguish, stating she was ‘terribly mentally abused’ and apologizing for bringing the issues to Jenner’s attention, while simultaneously expressing belief that Jenner would not condone such behavior if she were aware of it.

The response, according to the filing, was swift and negative. Soto alleges she was threatened with termination the very next day and explicitly forbidden from any future contact with Jenner. Following this, her working conditions allegedly deteriorated significantly, with supervisors reportedly instructing her to avoid Jenner’s presence, restricting her access to basic necessities like bathrooms and drinking water – the latter being referred to as ‘Kylie’s water’ – and assigning demeaning tasks such as cleaning the doghouse.

The lawsuit also details instances of alleged verbal abuse and intimidation, with supervisors reportedly telling Soto she was not allowed to look at or smile at Jenner, and must ‘disappear’ if she encountered her. The allegations extend beyond immediate mistreatment to include a pattern of discriminatory behavior. Soto claims that in late 2023, when Itzel Sibrian became her direct supervisor, she was subjected to repeated mockery of her accent, immigration status, and race, being repeatedly called ‘stupid.

’ A Human Resources complaint was filed in 2024, leading to Sibrian’s temporary removal, only for her to be reinstated shortly after. This reinstatement, Soto alleges, was followed by retaliation in the form of reduced pay, increased workloads, and unfavorable schedule changes. The lawsuit further recounts a particularly disheartening incident on Soto’s birthday, where Sibrian allegedly threatened her with termination if she left early to attend her own surprise party, prioritizing Jenner’s dinner plans.

The complaint also details the insensitive handling of a family tragedy, alleging that Soto was denied time off following her brother’s sudden death and was subjected to harassment and disbelief from colleagues who allegedly whispered that she was lying about the loss. The lawsuit names Kylie Jenner, Kylie Jenner Inc, staff supervisor Itzel Sibrian, Tri Star Services and La Maison Family Services as defendants, seeking unspecified punitive and compensatory damages.

This case adds to the growing legal scrutiny surrounding Jenner’s employment practices, raising serious questions about the working conditions within her household and the responsibility of employers to protect their staff from harassment and discrimination





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Kylie Jenner Lawsuit Harassment Discrimination Household Staff

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