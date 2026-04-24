Kylie Jenner Turns Heads in Swimsuit Post and Revealed as Matchmaker for Sister Kendall

Kylie Jenner shared a sizzling swimsuit photo on Instagram while reports reveal she played a key role in connecting sister Kendall Jenner with actor Jacob Elordi. The article details the developing romance and Kylie's influence.

Kylie Jenner recently shared a captivating Instagram post featuring a striking gray swimsuit. The suit, designed with a low neckline and playful side cut-outs, showcased her figure and was adorned with delicate silver beaded accents and thin straps.

Its strapless and backless design maximized skin exposure. In the accompanying images, Jenner was seen applying lip liner in a bathroom while affectionately holding her Scottish Fold cat, known for its distinctive small ears. Beyond the alluring post, reports have surfaced detailing Jenner's role in fostering the budding romance between her sister, Kendall Jenner, and actor Jacob Elordi.

According to sources, Jenner actively encouraged Kendall to pursue a relationship with Elordi, whom she had gotten to know through her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, during award season events. Jenner reportedly believed Elordi would be a good match for her sister and envisioned potential double dates with Chalamet. While Kendall initially hesitated, considering whether to maintain a platonic friendship, Kylie's assertive encouragement ultimately led to a deeper connection.

The insider described Kylie as the 'alpha sister' with a dominant personality, influencing Kendall's decision. Early dates reportedly took place at Kendall's Beverly Hills home, where the four individuals – Kylie, Timothée, Kendall, and Jacob – began to bond. The relationship between Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi has been developing for over two months, with initial sightings dating back to February. They were publicly spotted kissing at Justin Bieber's Coachella after-party, confirming the growing connection.

Sources indicate that the pair 'clicked' and share undeniable chemistry. Elordi, previously linked to Olivia Jade, Kaia Gerber, and Joey King, has found a new connection with Jenner. Jenner herself has a history of high-profile relationships, including those with Bad Bunny, Devin Booker, and Ben Simmons. The connection between Elordi and Chalamet further intertwines the relationships, as they are known to be friends.

The couple was also seen together at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in March and at various other events, signaling a serious and developing romance





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