Kylie Minogue discusses her greatest love, heartbreak, and search for something similar

The showbiz world was stunned when, in 1989, squeaky clean Kylie embarked on a relationship with Hutchence. Back then she was known for her infectious, bubblegum pop songs including I Should be So Lucky and The Locomotion, while Hutchence was famous for his womanising, partying, and electrifying stage performances. In the new three part series Kylie opens up about her life with the man she met when she was 21 years old and about whom she once said 'sex, love, food, drugs, music, travel, books, you name it, he wanted to experience it... as his partner I got to experience a lot of that as well.'

There's a moment in her new Netflix documentary series where a tearful Kylie Minogue discusses her greatest love, the heartbreak it caused her, and how she has been searching ever since for something similar.

The love in question isn't Jason Donovan, her Neighbours co-star and first serious boyfriend or French actor Olivier Martinez who supported her through her breast cancer ordeal or even Joshua Sasse, the British actor she was engaged to and planned to marry. The man in question is Michael Hutchence, the hedonistic frontman with rock band INXS and once described as 'the sexiest man on earth.





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Biography Kylie Minogue Michael Hutchence INXS Breakup Mythology

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