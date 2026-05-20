Kylie Minogue Opens Up About Her Relationship with Jason Donovan and INXS Front Man Michael Hutchence

In a Netflix documentary spotlighting Kylie Minogue, she shares home video footage of her early romance with Jason Donovan and reminisces on her relationship with INXS front man Michael Hutchence. The footage reveals a fun-loving Kylie Minogue, giggling in bed, as Jason records her, while also showcasing their struggles and arguments.

Kylie Minogue has shared never-before-seen home video footage with Jason Donovan . The couple, who famously starred together on Neighbours , dated for five years in the Eighties and launched a successful singing career during that time.

In a Netflix documentary featuring Kylie, she shared an insight into their romance, with Jason admitting that he was jealous of her success. The pair struggled with their relationship as Kylie's music career took off while Jason struggled to match her success. Home video footage of the duo shows fresh-faced Kylie rolling around in bed giggling, as Jason filmed her. Later, things soured between them after Kylie launched a commercially successful singing career but faced criticism.

Jason reminisced on their time together, recalling moments of jealousy and arguments, as well as remembering his fear of losing Kylie. Kylie also discussed her relationship with INXS front man Michael Hutchence, whom she dated for three years. Michael broke up with her in 1991 and died by suicide six years later, leaving Kylie heartbroken but feeling his presence 'always with her'





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Kylie Minogue Jason Donovan Michael Hutchence Neighbours Relationships Romance Success Threats Video Footage Waves Of Nostalgia

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