Kylie Minogue Reveals She Battled Breast Cancer Twice and Song Story Reflects Her Experiences

In an exclusive Netflix documentary 'In KYLIE,' Kylie Minogue reveals that breast cancer caught her again just five years after the first battle. Through her raw emotions, she tells of her second cancer battle and how it left her a 'shell of a person.' She also discussed her choice of sharing her experience through the documentary and its impact on her career and personal life.

In 2005, the world watched as Kylie Minogue bravely battled breast cancer at the age of 36. However, just five years later, in 2021, she revealed that she had gone through cancer a second time.

Talking about her recent career resurgence and the documentary 'In KYLIE' on Netflix, she tearfully recalled how she was a 'shell of a person' during her second cancer battle. The song Story on her sixteenth studio album, 'Tension,' reflected her experiences, with lyrics including: 'I had a secret that I kept to myself, yeah/ I had a one-way ticket that was goin' nowhere.

' She postponed her chemotherapy treatments to undergo IVF in hopes of having a child. Throughout her journey, her family and then-boyfriend Olivier Martinez were by her side. Reflecting on her second cancer battle, she stated that early detection was helpful and hoped her decision to discuss it could benefit someone who could 'benefit from a gentle reminder to do their check-ups.





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Kylie Minogue Breast Cancer Second Battle Documentary Padam Padam Song Story Early Detection Struggled To Tell Public IVF Hope

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