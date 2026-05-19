Kylie Minogue's Family Reunion at London Premiere

Kylie Minogue's new Netflix documentary had a family reunion on the red carpet when she was joined by her little sister Dannii. The sisters posed for photos and danced together, showcasing their close bond.

The London premiere of Kylie Minogue 's new Netflix documentary became a family reunion on Monday when the pop star was joined by her little sister Dannii on the red carpet .

The Australian songstress, 57, was spotted dancing and hugging her lookalike sibling, 54, as they posed for photos against the media wall. Kylie stunned in a Grecian-inspired gown that featured dramatic draping and an open bodice that revealed her white bralette. She accessorised her look with a diamond torque necklace and a huge diamond ring. For her makeup, the Spinning Around hitmaker sported dramatic dark eye shadow, blush and lipstick, while her blonde hair was worn down in neatly-styled waves.

Dannii meanwhile sported a plunging, sequined peplum top in blue, black slacks and pointy-toe pumps. The sisters, who have always been close, even posed together on Instagram for photos as they got ready together. Kylie's outfit was her second of the night - she earlier sported a figure-hugging black dress with a white lace trim and racy thigh-high split. Elsewhere, Kylie was joined on the red carpet by ex-boyfriend and former Neighbours co-star Jason Donovan.

The pair played onscreen lovers Charlene and Scott Robinson in the Aussie soap, before going on to date in real life for four years before splitting in 1989. Jason caught the eye in a white blazer and bright blue trousers, completing the look with a red flower in his button hole. Kylie's three-part documentary lands on Netflix on 20 May, and will delve into the singer's childhood and her time on Neigbours.

It will also explore her experience with early-stage breast cancer in 2005, as well as her relationships with Jason Donovan and the late INXS frontman Michael Hutchence. Kylie's outfit was her second of the night - she earlier sported a figure-hugging black dress with a white lace trim and racy thigh-high split. Elsewhere, Kylie was joined on the red carpet by ex-boyfriend and former Neighbours co-star Jason Donovan.

The pair played onscreen lovers Charlene and Scott Robinson in the Aussie soap, before going on to date in real life for three years before splitting in 1989. The series is from the same creators behind David Beckham's eponymous documentary. Speaking at a Q&A in London, Kylie said making the documentary had been a 'good' experience and had 'come from the heart'.

'There's light and shade for sure. We're all human,' she said when asked about the project. Kylie also spoke about the public scrutiny and misogyny she faced over the years - something that is addressed in the film.

'There's always a lot of talk about how much I've changed,' she said. 'We all change through life, and grow and developed, and certainly that's evident, as an artist, like I was famous before I knew what I was doing, so you know, and there came a lot of the criticism and the hardship with that, but what's illuminating to me is, in so many ways, I haven't changed.

' 'Like, the way of dealing with stuff from that time that you're talking about is kind of how I do it now, like I read the room, do what I have to do, feel the fear and do it anyway.





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Kylie Minogue Dannii Minogue Netflix Documentary Red Carpet Family Reunion Dancing Hugging Posing For Photos Griean-Inspired Gown Diamond Torque Necklace Diamond Ring Dark Eye Shadow Blush Lipstick Plunging Sequined Peplum Top White Lace Trim Racy Thigh-High Split White Bralette Black Dress Jason Donovan Neigbours Charlene And Scott Robinson Ex-Boyfriend Breast Cancer Relationships Public Scrutiny Misogyny Q&A In London Documentary Creators Behind David Beckham's Eponymous Docu Good Experience Come From The Heart Light And Shade We're All Human Change Through Life Artist Famous Before I Knew What I Was Doing Criticism And Hardship Read The Room Do What I Have To Do Feel The Fear Do It Anyway

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