Kylie Minogue Shares Heartbreak After Michael Hutchence Breakup

Kylie Minogue discusses her two-year relationship with late INXS singer Michael Hutchence, admitting happiness and heartbreak, in her upcoming Netflix documentary.

Kylie Minogue has shared how her breakup from late singer Michael Hutchence left her heartbroken and seeking a similar love ever since. The Australian singer discusses her romance with the INXS frontman in an upcoming Netflix documentary about her life, called Kylie, admitting that it left an indelible mark on her life.

'He was the first in so many ways. And one of those firsts was heartbreak. I was devastated,' the 57-year-old said in the docuseries. The Melbourne-born pop star and the Aussie rocker dated from 1989 to 1991, with both going on to have high profile relationships with other stars.

Michael had headline-grabbing romances with supermodel Helena Christensen and British TV star Paula Yates, while Kylie dated actor Olivier Martinez and was at one stage engaged to English actor Joshua Sasse. Kylie was last linked to Paul Solomons, the creative director of British GQ, with the pair splitting in 2023 after five years together. Kylie Minogue (pictured) has shared how her breakup from late singer Michael Hutchence left her heartbroken and seeking a similar love ever since.

But Kylie confesses that she has not managed to replicate the magic that she and Hutchence once shared.

'I was fortunate. The emotion and the memories I have with that time - I just felt protected, nurtured, valued, and believed in,' she said. The iconic singer will be providing fans with some never-before-heard stories about her two-year relationship with the late singer, who died in 1997 at age 37, in the documentary, which begins streaming on Netflix on May 20





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kylie Minogue Michael Hutchence Documentary Netflix Memories Love Care Heartbreak Relate Relationships Impact

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kylie Minogue Claims Michael Hutchence Was 'Probably' The Love Of Her LifeThe Spinning Around singer also revealed she's 'probably been looking for something like that ever since – and I haven’t got it'.

Read more »

'I always feel he is with me': Kylie Minogue on the heartbreaking love of her lifeKylie's new documentary is landing on Netflix this week, during which she touches on her relationship with the late INXS frontman Michael Hutchence. Read more on Grazia.

Read more »

Kylie Minogue says cancer experience 'still with me'The Australian singer is opening up in a new documentary series looking back at her career.

Read more »

Kylie Minogue reveals 'triggering' Netflix doc moment that might surprise youKylie Minogue bares her soul in new Netflix documentary.

Read more »