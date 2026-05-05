Kylie Minogue Shares Intimate Glimpse into Life and Career in New Netflix Documentary

The trailer for Kylie Minogue’s upcoming Netflix documentary, KYLIE, reveals a deeply personal look at her life, career, cancer battle, and past relationship with Michael Hutchence.

Kylie Minogue is offering fans an intimate look into her life and career with the upcoming Netflix documentary, KYLIE, set to premiere on May 20th.

The trailer, released on Tuesday, provides a glimpse into her journey from her early days on Neighbours to becoming a global pop sensation, selling over 80 million records. The documentary, created by the team behind the successful Beckham series, promises to explore the singer’s experiences with public scrutiny, personal loss, and her battle with breast cancer.

A particularly poignant moment in the trailer shows Kylie holding back tears as she reflects on the fear she felt during her cancer diagnosis in 2005, undergoing a lumpectomy and chemotherapy, and ultimately receiving the all-clear in 2006. Her sister, Dannii Minogue, shares the family’s anxieties during that time, emphasizing the power of music in sustaining them.

The documentary also revisits Kylie’s past relationship with INXS frontman Michael Hutchence, featuring sweet archive footage of the couple together between 1989 and 1991. Hutchence tragically passed away in 1997, and the documentary is expected to delve into this significant relationship. Beyond her personal life, KYLIE showcases Kylie’s relentless drive to avoid being pigeonholed, constantly pushing boundaries in both music and acting.

The trailer includes snippets of her iconic Glastonbury performance in 2019 and behind-the-scenes footage from music videos and photoshoots, highlighting her decades-spanning career. Collaborators and friends, including Nick Cave, Jason Donovan, and Pete Waterman, offer insights into her enduring impact on the music industry. Cave describes Kylie as a powerful force, consistently giving to her audience.

The production of KYLIE, directed by Emmy and Bafta award-winning Michael Harte and produced by Ventureland, was reportedly the subject of a fierce bidding war between streaming giants, with Netflix ultimately securing the rights in a seven-figure deal. The documentary aims to present a comprehensive portrait of an artist who has consistently redefined pop music and earned respect beyond her dedicated fanbase.

The series will explore how Kylie navigated the challenges of fame, loss, and illness while maintaining her position as a cultural icon. The documentary’s press release emphasizes its exploration of one of music’s most enduring icons, a figure who has consistently reshaped the pop landscape. The trailer’s release has generated significant excitement among fans eager to witness this intimate and revealing portrayal of Kylie Minogue’s life and legacy





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