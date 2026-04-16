Kym Marsh Returns to Liverpool Roots with Villainous Stage Role

Coronation Street star Kym Marsh discusses her excitement about performing in Liverpool with the touring play Single White Female, her embrace of villainous roles, and the enduring personal connections to the city.

Kym Marsh is eagerly anticipating her return to Liverpool , the city where her performing journey began. Born in Whiston, Marsh's early forays into performance were with The Starlight Roadshow, a Liverpool -based youth group. This formative experience ignited a lifelong passion that led to her breakthrough success with the pop group Hear'Say, and subsequently, a flourishing career as a presenter and a beloved soap opera actress.

In recent years, Marsh has dedicated herself to the stage, and her current engagement is with the touring theatrical production of Single White Female, an adaptation of the 1992 psychological thriller. The play is scheduled to run at the Liverpool Playhouse from April 28th to May 2nd, and Marsh is relishing the opportunity to embody the character famously portrayed by Jennifer Jason Leigh.

In an exclusive interview with the ECHO, she revealed, 'I did Fatal Attraction a good few years back. It was after that we were having conversations about some other potential projects we could do together. I said, how about sticking with the same genre and going for Single White Female.'

Five years after her initial suggestion, Marsh's vision has materialized, and she expresses immense satisfaction in what she terms her ongoing 'villain era.' This latest role follows her critically acclaimed performances as Cruella de Vil in 101 Dalmatians and Bev in Abigail's Party, a period of her career she finds particularly rewarding.

She commented, 'I've played a villain about 4/5 times and I'm really enjoying it. They're the most interesting roles really. You have so much scope. It's fun. I just keep getting handed them at the moment.'

In Single White Female, Marsh portrays Hedy, a character who develops an unsettling fixation on her roommate, Allie, particularly after Allie contemplates reconciliation with her former fiancé. Allie is brought to life by Lisa Faulkner, a former Brookside star, marking her first stage appearance in two decades.

Marsh shared her positive experience working with Faulkner, stating, 'Lisa is wonderful. We had never really met until we started rehearsing for this. We get on so well. We have such a good time. She hadn't been on stage for 20 years and she was so nervous about being back on stage and what touring is like. I've done a tour for the last five years. I was like listen, 'I'm here if you need me, I'll hold your hand. We'll be fine.' I said to her, 'In a few weeks when we get up and running, you'll look back on this moment and you'll be like I don't know what I was wondering about.''

Marsh's prediction proved accurate, as Faulkner is now thoroughly enjoying the tour, and both actresses are eagerly awaiting the show's arrival in Liverpool.

Marsh, also known for her role in Waterloo Road, expressed her consistent positive experiences with the city, remarking, 'One thing that's always consistent with Liverpool is you always get such a great reception. The people are friendly and welcoming. I also feel like they take me as one of their own. I'm the girl that comes from nowhere really. I was born in Merseyside, I grew up in Wigan, I moved to London. I lived in Manchester before I moved back to Warrington. I'm the girl from everywhere really. Whenever I go to Liverpool, they always make me feel like one of their own and that's lovely for me.'

Her connection to Liverpool is deepened by poignant memories of her late father, David Marsh, who passed away in 2007 following a battle with prostate cancer. 'My dad loved Liverpool,' she reminisced. 'It was a big thing for when they were growing up back in the 60s. It's somewhere my dad really enjoyed being so it does hold a lot of memories. He played at the Cavern when he was in a band years ago. Just before he died, we managed to get him back in there so he could go and find his brick in the wall, which was lovely.'

Kym's father received treatment at Clatterbridge Cancer Centre, and she continues to support the center through their annual Glow Green fundraiser walk. She elaborated on her profound gratitude, stating, 'What they did with my dad was absolutely incredible. I'll never forget that so that's quite an emotional connection for me for sure.'

Her father's memory remains a constant presence in her life; she shared, 'He's always stuck up on my dressing room mirror. He's always looking at me. I change pictures, but the one I've got at the moment is when we took him on holiday. You know how kids have their braids put in at the side of the road? We made my dad have his moustache done. So he's got these braids hanging out of his moustache. He was such a game for a laugh. He's always with me.'

The strong bond Kym shared with her father was evident in his unwavering support during her childhood, as he would drive her to The Starlight Roadshow performances. She recalled fondly, 'On the way back from every show, he'd say, 'If you done well tonight, I'll buy you some sausage and chips from the chippy'. I loved it.'

The dedication her father displayed profoundly shaped Kym, fostering a work ethic that has contributed to her sustained success in the entertainment industry, especially as she approaches her 50th birthday, which coincides with the final day of the Single White Female Tour. She concluded, 'My dad always said to me he was proud of my work ethic because I just never stop.'





EchoWhatsOn / 🏆 74. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kym Marsh Single White Female Liverpool Theatre Acting

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

What is the Children's Wellbeing and Schools Bill and will under-16s be banned from social media?What MPs are voting on after House of Lords returns online safety push to Commons

Read more »

Jodie Marsh Charged with Assault Over Neighbour Dispute at Animal SanctuaryFormer glamour model Jodie Marsh faces assault charges after an alleged confrontation with her neighbour at her animal sanctuary in Essex. Marsh claims she was provoked by a campaign of harassment, including alleged filming and doctored footage of her animals.

Read more »

Kym Marsh enjoys reunion with Hear'Say bandmate 24 years after splitThese days, Kym can be found on the stage as is currently touring the country in Single White Female

Read more »

The Prem: Joe Batley back for Bristol's crucial Gloucester derbyLock Joe Batley returns from injury for Bristol in their crucial derby against Gloucester on Friday

Read more »

Jodie Marsh accused of assaulting neighbour with 'hands around neck' over farm animalsJodie Marsh charged with assault after neighbour row over animals at her Essex sanctuary, as she denies causing harm.

Read more »

Kym Marsh: 'I'm the girl from nowhere, but Liverpool has always treated me as one of their own'Kym Marsh spoke to the ECHO in an exclusive interview ahead of Single White Female coming to the Liverpool Playhouse later this month

Read more »