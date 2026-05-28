Kyndryl Faces Backlash as Redundancy Notices and Employee Survey Arrive Simultaneously

Kyndryl's simultaneous distribution of redundancy notices and a company-wide pulse survey has drawn internal criticism, highlighting a disconnect between the firm's stated commitment to listening to employees and its restructuring actions amid financial pressures and a projected $200 million in severance costs.

Kyndryl , the infrastructure technology services company spun out of IBM in 2021, simultaneously issued redundancy notices to certain employees and deployed a company-wide pulse survey to gauge workforce sentiment.

This concurrence on May 20, described by insiders as remarkably insensitive, occurred against the backdrop of the firm's recent financial results for the year ending March 31. Revenue grew modestly to $15.057 billion, yet net profit declined by 21 percent to $198 million. The company has forecast severance charges reaching $200 million, indicating significant restructuring efforts.

The pulse survey, a routine short questionnaire used by organizations to measure employee morale, was framed by the corporation as part of its ongoing commitment to listening to staff and acting on their feedback. However, the timing-immediately following announcements about potential job cuts-provoked criticism. An insider noted that voluntary redundancy was initially offered, including a package of four months' salary, though the uptake might be limited among employees on TUPE (Transfer of Undertakings) terms, possibly appealing more to newer hires.

A source also highlighted a subsequent town hall meeting, which lasted only about four minutes and provided minimal details, leaving teams to complete goal-setting exercises for 2027 amid job insecurity. Human resources' messaging about empathy and respect was contrasted with these actions, suggesting a perceived dissonance between corporate communication and operational decisions.

The incident underscores heightened tensions within the tech services sector, where companies navigating economic pressures and strategic pivots, such as AI-driven demand and supply chain challenges, are making tough workforce decisions while publicly emphasizing employee engagement and culture





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