Former Senator Kyrsten Sinema faces ethics questions and a personal lawsuit while advocating for permitting reform alongside tech allies.

Former United States Senator Kyrsten Sinema returned to the US Capitol this week to advocate for a new permitting reform bill, sparking immediate debate regarding ethics and potential conflicts of interest. Sinema, who departed her Senate seat in January 2025, was observed on the chamber floor actively engaging with lawmakers to assess their stance on the legislation. Her presence coincided with critical debates regarding the future of infrastructure development and regulatory streamlining within the federal government.

Sinema Advocates for Permitting Reform Legislation

During the session, Sinema questioned various members of Congress about their preparedness to vote on the measure and whether they possessed sufficient data to support its passage. Reports indicate that she has been working closely with Democratic Senator Martin Heinrich to secure the necessary votes for the bill's enactment. A Senate colleague disclosed to the Washington Sun that Sinema is actively encouraging her peers to back the initiative, suggesting a coordinated effort behind the scenes.

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Ties to AI Infrastructure Coalition Raise Ethics Concerns

The former senator's involvement has drawn sharp criticism due to her leadership role within the AI Infrastructure Coalition, a group comprising technology firms with significant stakes in energy and data center projects. As co-chair of this coalition, Sinema has publicly championed the cause of permitting reform to facilitate rapid infrastructure growth. Critics argue that her advocacy may benefit specific corporate clients despite her current status as a private citizen, raising questions about the boundaries of political influence.

Dylan Hedtler-Gaudette, director of government affairs at the Project on Government Oversight, expressed skepticism regarding Sinema's motivations. He suggested that her passionate engagement with the bill likely stems from vested interests representing other parties, rather than purely altruistic policy goals. This perspective highlights the broader concerns surrounding the revolving door between public service and private lobbying efforts in Washington.

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Denials of Lobbying Activity and Conflicting Narratives

Despite the scrutiny, representatives for Sinema maintain that she is not receiving compensation for her advocacy work and is merely assisting former colleagues who requested her help. The AI Infrastructure Coalition also released statements clarifying that Sinema is not performing any duties on their behalf and that the organization has not hired anyone to lobby on their behalf. These denials aim to distance Sinema from formal lobbying regulations, which she would be subject to if she were acting as a registered agent.

Simultaneously, political figures are grappling with the broader implications of former lawmakers influencing policy. Matthew Ammel, Sinema's former bodyguard, recently introduced legislation to ban former members of Congress from lobbying after leaving office. However, Republican Senator Thom Tillis blocked this proposal, arguing that it would unduly restrict the rights of ex-lawmakers to advocate for causes they genuinely support, regardless of financial incentives.

Personal Legal Challenges Complicate Political Standing

Sinema is also facing significant personal legal challenges that have intersected with her professional activities. She is currently the defendant in a civil lawsuit filed by Heather Ammel, the wife of former staffer Matthew Ammel. The suit accuses Sinema of intentional and malicious interference in the Ammels' fourteen-year marriage, alleging that the senator began an affair with Heather's husband shortly after he joined her security team in 2022.

The complaint details alleged incidents during work trips, where Sinema reportedly invited Matthew Ammel to her hotel room. The lawsuit further claims that Sinema asked Ammel to bring MDMA, also known as ecstasy, during a 2023 trip to guide him through a psychedelic experience. Additional allegations include explicit messaging about sexual preferences, which Sinema allegedly dismissed as boring. These personal disputes add a layer of complexity to her ongoing political engagements and public scrutiny.