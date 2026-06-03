L'Occitane Summer Sale: Up to 40% Off Select Items

Get ready to stock up on your favorite L'Occitane products with up to 40 percent off select items and up to 20 percent off selected duo sets. From luxe hand creams and shower oils to body treatments and hair care, there's something for everyone in the L'Occitane sale.

L'Occitane has kicked off its big summer sale with up to 40 percent off select items and up to 20 percent off selected duo sets.

This is the perfect time to stock up on your L'Occitane favorites, including luxe hand creams, shower oils, body treatments, hair care, skin care, and more. You can also get discounts on fragrances, hair care, body care, skincare, and more.

Some of the highlights from the L'Occitane sale include the Amande Delicious Shower, which can transform any shower into a Mediterranean getaway, and the Le Savon Shea Extra Rich Body Soap, which is infused with the brand's heavy shea butter and is as effective a moisturizer as it is a cleanser. Additionally, the Cherry Blossom Shower Gel leaves behind a warm and elegant floral fragrance, and the Shea Butter Hand Balm will do an incredible job of quenching dry skin in need of a little extra TLC.

The Amande Milk Concentrate offers up to 48 hours of lasting moisture, and the Shea Butter Foot Cream is known for its instantly hydrating effect on even the driest skin. The Shea Butter Rose Hand Cream is a softening and soothing hand cream that has an immediate effect on even the most dry skin, and the Amande Shower Oil is a light and luxurious shower oil that adds an indulgent touch to even the shortest showers.

Whether you're upgrading your routine for the season or shopping for your loved ones, this is definitely the time to stock up on your favorites





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