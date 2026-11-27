La Famiglia restaurant in Chelsea faces potential closure and 60 job losses after neighbor Francesco Perticarari files 20 noise complaints demanding a 9pm curfew.

La Famiglia, a historic Italian restaurant located in Chelsea, London, is facing an existential threat that could force its permanent closure and result in the loss of 60 jobs. The dispute centers on a licensing review initiated by millionaire technology executive Francesco Perticarari and his wife, Dr. Cristina Pardo, who moved into a property adjacent to the restaurant two years ago. The couple has filed more than 20 formal complaints alleging that noise from the restaurant's terrace disturbs their young children.

Terrace Noise Dispute and Curfew Demands

Francesco Perticarari and Cristina Pardo argue that the restaurant's open-air dining area generates excessive sound, including the clattering of cutlery, clinking of glassware, and celebratory singing during birthday parties. They contend that these noises regularly disturb the sleep of their two children and have requested that the local council review the establishment's license. The couple is specifically demanding a strict curfew that would require the terrace to close at 9pm, or 8pm on Sundays, to mitigate the impact on residential peace.

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The owners of La Famiglia, co-proprietors Fabio Cozari and Marietta Maccioni, strongly oppose these restrictions, arguing that a 9pm shutdown would render the business financially unviable. They explain that closing the terrace earlier than 11pm would prevent them from serving a second seating of dinner guests, which is essential for maintaining their operational revenue. The restaurant has operated successfully for over 50 years without significant incident, relying on its popular terrace for alfresco dining that has attracted high-profile patrons for decades.

Celebrity Support and Stakeholder Positions

A coalition of high-profile celebrities and long-term residents has mobilized to defend La Famiglia, characterizing the complaints as unreasonable and detrimental to the local community. Legendary guitarist Eric Clapton, a patron for over 30 years, described the establishment as an indispensable pillar of the local community and a cherished piece of Chelsea's heritage. He affirmed that he and his family have enjoyed the restaurant for decades without experiencing any issues with loud or disrespectful behavior from other diners.

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Roxy Music singer Bryan Ferry, another three-decade patron, echoed these sentiments, stating he had never encountered incidents of guests harming the restaurant's image or the neighbors' peace. Other notable supporters include retired footballer Lee Chapman, his actress wife Leslie Ash, and Matilde Mourinho, daughter of former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho. The Chapmans praised the establishment as wonderfully well-run with a sophisticated atmosphere and well-managed noise levels, contradicting the claims of disturbance.

Licensing Hearing and Community Reaction

The conflict culminated in a hearing before the licensing sub-committee at Kensington Town Hall, where the stakes for the restaurant's future were laid bare. Author Susan Nagel, a neighbor, supported the restaurant by labeling Perticarari's complaints as ridiculous, frivolous, and unhinged. She alleged that the tech boss had harassed diners intentionally, suggesting he had even thrown water balloons, an allegation that Perticarari and Pardo firmly deny.

Local Conservative councillor Kim Taylor-Smith expressed anger during the proceedings, questioning why a 50-year-old institution was being targeted by a single neighbor. Taylor-Smith revealed that he had unsuccessfully attempted to broker a truce with Perticarari, criticizing the council's approach as overly punitive. He argued that coming down on the restaurant like a ton of bricks was unjustified and that the regulatory body had failed to do a good job in handling the dispute, highlighting the deep community opposition to the curfew demands.