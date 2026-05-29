La Toya Jackson Reflects on Turbulent Past as She Turns 70

La Toya Jackson, sister of the late King of Pop Michael Jackson, is celebrating her 70th birthday. Despite her slim figure, she insists she's feeling strong and happy, having overcome years of estrangement from her family. Her tumultuous journey includes a controversial marriage, a tell-all memoir that accused her father of abuse, and public accusations against her brother Michael. Now, she's looking ahead to her birthday surrounded by family.

La Toya Jackson , a member of one of America's wealthiest and most famous families, turns 70 on Friday. Despite her slender frame, she insists she's feeling 'strong and happy', having overcome a turbulent past.

Her estrangement from the Jackson family began during her marriage to Jack Gordon, who took control of her career and marketed her in a more provocative manner, contradicting her conservative values. In 1989, she posed topless in Playboy, stating it was to assert her independence from her parents.

However, her relationship with her family deteriorated further in 1991 when she released a tell-all memoir accusing her father of sexually abusing her and her sister Rebbie. The family disowned her, with Rebbie initially denying the abuse. La Toya later claimed she witnessed her sister's abuse. In 1993, she publicly accused her brother Michael of sexually abusing children, causing further outrage within the family.

She later retracted her statements, blaming her husband Jack for forcing her to make them. After their divorce, La Toya began to mend her relationship with Michael. Today, she is surrounded by family and looks forward to her milestone birthday





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

La Toya Jackson Michael Jackson Jackson Family Abuse Accusations Celebrity Estrangement

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

John McClain, Michael Jackson Estate Co-Executor, Dies at 71John McClain, co-executor of Michael Jackson's estate and a veteran music executive, died at 71. He shaped careers of Janet Jackson, Ice Cube, and more, while navigating legal battles with Paris Jackson.

Read more »

Man Utd: Financial report reveals £16.7m payout to sacked Ruben Amorim but reflects positive progressMan Utds operating profit is up by over £40m in the nine months to March 31 2026 compared with the same period the year before; earnings are also up, supported by off-field cost-cutting; But sacking Ruben Amorim cost £16.

Read more »

Danielle Fishel Reflects on Body Image Pressures During Boy Meets World and Her Path to HealingDanielle Fishel, known for her role as Topanga on Boy Meets World, discusses the intense industry pressure to be thin during her teen years, her discomfort with a weight-related storyline, and her journey toward self-acceptance. She also touches on her current work as a director and podcast host, as well as her recent celebration of surviving breast cancer.

Read more »

Paris Jackson pulls back the curtain on how her upbringing with dad Michael at Neverland shaped her life todayParis Jackson opened up about her upbringing at Neverland with dad Michael Jackson and her brothers in a new interview on Jack Osbourne's podcast, Trying Not to Die

Read more »