Treasurer Jim Chalmers announces measures to close a superannuation assets test loophole projected to cost taxpayers $480 million over ten years while protecting existing investors.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers has confirmed that the Labor government is proceeding with changes to superannuation regulations to close a significant tax loophole. The Treasury expects these adjustments to save taxpayers approximately $480 million over the next decade. This financial measure aims to address discrepancies in how lifetime income products are valued for Age Pension assessments.

How the Assets Test Mechanism Works

The specific mechanism being addressed involves how Centrelink calculates pension entitlements based on assumed rates of return. When retirees purchase lifetime income products, Centrelink applies a standard assumed return to value the investment for the assets test. If the actual fund performance exceeds this assumed rate, the excess growth is not fully counted against the pension limits.

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This valuation method creates a disparity between retirees with identical savings histories. Individuals who purchase these income products earlier in their post-career lives benefit from more years of compounded growth. Consequently, they may qualify for a higher Age Pension than peers who bought into the products later, despite contributing the same amounts to their superannuation.

Stakeholder Positions on Fairness

Jim Chalmers argues that closing this gap is necessary for fairness and fiscal responsibility. The government maintains that the rules have been exploited in ways not originally intended by the legislative framework. By aligning the valuation more closely with actual market performance, the Treasury aims to ensure equitable treatment of all pension recipients regardless of when they invested.

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However, the government has explicitly stated that these changes will not be applied retrospectively. Existing balances in lifetime income products will retain their current treatment under the assets test. This decision protects retirees who made financial decisions based on the laws in force at the time of their purchase.

Impact on Future Investors and Rules

For new investors entering the market after this policy announcement, the standard 40 per cent discount under the assets test will continue to apply to eligible lifetime income products. The primary change targets the extra advantage derived from the formula understating investment growth. This adjustment affects the fortnightly pension payments deposited into bank accounts without reducing the super savings themselves.

The distinction between legitimate financial planning and loophole exploitation is central to the debate. Critics argue that labeling existing products as loopholes demonizes retirees who acted on professional advice. Supporters contend that the tax revenue saved justifies the regulatory correction, especially given the potential burden on the social security system.

Broader Regulatory Scrutiny on Super

In addition to the assets test changes, Labor is introducing measures to ban unlicensed telemarketers from cold calling Australians about superannuation. This move follows scrutiny of dodgy sales tactics revealed by the collapses of Shield and First Guardian, which cost over one billion dollars. The government argues that only qualified professionals should be permitted to provide financial advice regarding retirement savings.

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Treasurer Jim Chalmers has positioned these combined efforts as a defense of integrity within the financial sector. By tightening rules on both pension valuation and sales practices, the government seeks to restore confidence in the superannuation system. The focus remains on protecting consumers from both systemic inequities and predatory sales tactics.