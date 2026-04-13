Labour Accused of Brexit Betrayal with Plans to Align UK with EU Rules

Labour faces criticism for plans to align the UK with EU rules without full parliamentary scrutiny, sparking accusations of betraying Brexit promises and concerns about the UK becoming a 'rule-taker'. The legislation, to be included in the King's Speech, would grant ministers significant powers to adopt EU laws, potentially changing the UK's relationship with the EU.

Labour has faced accusations of betraying Brexit plans, aiming to align the UK with EU rules without proper parliamentary oversight. This move, expected in the King's Speech in May, would allow ministers to adopt EU laws, granting them the power to dynamically align with future single-market regulations if deemed in the national interest. This would bypass full parliamentary scrutiny, utilizing 'Henry VIII powers' and secondary legislation known as statutory instruments.

While MPs can vote on these, they cannot amend them, potentially transforming the UK's relationship with the EU, making regulations more likely to be accepted without full democratic debate. This approach could enable Labour to adopt EU rules sector by sector while maintaining the UK's commitment to staying out of the single market. The scope of this legislation, initially thought to cover a food and drink agreement and emissions trading, could potentially extend to future deals with the EU, allowing for the adoption of rules across various sectors. Critics, including Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, have condemned these plans as a 'backdoor attempt' to re-enter EU control, labeling it a betrayal of the Brexit referendum and a breach of the government's promises. Tory business spokesman Andrew Griffith has also criticized the move, arguing it would render Parliament a mere observer while Brussels sets the terms. Government sources maintain that future alignment deals would be in the national interest and would involve parliamentary input. They also highlight that the UK could seek carve-outs from EU legislation and that disputes would be resolved by an independent tribunal, not an EU court. Chancellor Rachel Reeves recently outlined plans to align with EU rules in specific sectors where it is in the national interest. Sir Keir Starmer has also emphasized the need to collaborate with Europe on defense and trade, suggesting a UK-EU summit this summer to discuss closer alignment. However, these plans have encountered disagreements over Brussels' demands for a youth 'free movement' scheme. Professor Anand Menon of the UK in a Changing Europe think-tank argues that these measures amount to 'integration with the EU by stealth', without the voting rights the UK would have had as a member. He emphasizes that changes to UK regulations should be debated and decided by politicians in Parliament. The government is reportedly prepared to confront Brexiteers over this issue, expecting strong opposition, especially in the context of the upcoming tenth anniversary of the referendum on June 23rd. This legislative initiative is anticipated to be introduced following potentially disappointing election results for Labour, with Sir Keir's aides hoping it will provide an opportunity to reset his government's trajectory





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