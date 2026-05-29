Labour Announces Policy to Align Minimum Wage with National Living Wage, Tragedy Strikes in South London, and Breakthrough in Blood Cancer Treatment

Labour's policy to bring minimum wage in line with National Living Wage, a breakthrough in blood cancer treatment, and a tragic incident in south London are making headlines.

Labour's policy to bring minimum wage in line with National Living Wage for all workers aged 18 and above was announced ahead of the 2024 general election.

The policy aims to remove discriminatory age bands and deliver a pay rise to hundreds of thousands of workers across the UK. Meanwhile, a tragic incident occurred in south London where a man, a woman, and a child fell from a high-rise block of flats, resulting in their deaths. The Metropolitan Police said the deaths were being treated as unexpected, and no other injuries were reported.

In other news, researchers have discovered a new once-daily pill that could help patients with incurable blood cancer live longer without the disease getting worse. The pill, mezigdomide, was added to a combination of drugs already used on the NHS and showed promising results in a trial involving 479 patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

Additionally, coastal towns in Merseyside and Wales are rising as hotspots for house price growth, with Bootle in Merseyside topping the list, followed by Crosby and several Welsh towns





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