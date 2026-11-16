Labour Approves £1bn MoD Bicester Asylum Centre Despite Safety Fears

Housing Secretary Angela Rayner approved the MoD Bicester asylum site for 1,256 men. Critics warn of safety risks and high costs, while Labour defends the move as cheaper than hotels.

Housing Secretary Angela Rayner has officially approved plans to establish a large-scale asylum seeker accommodation facility at the Ministry of Defence site in Bicester, Oxfordshire. The decision authorizes the housing of 1,256 single male asylum seekers at the military base, despite significant local opposition and warnings regarding public safety and community cohesion. This development marks a continuation of the Labour government's strategy to transition away from expensive hotel accommodations for migrants and utilize former military infrastructure instead. The approval comes even though the nearby village of Piddington held a symbolic vote to leave the UK in protest against the proposed facility. Critics argue that the government is ignoring specific local concerns in favor of rapid implementation of national immigration policies.

Construction Costs and Infrastructure Challenges

Calum Miller, the Member of Parliament for Bicester and Woodstock, has launched a fierce critique of the government's decision, stating that ministers appear indifferent to the serious logistical and safety issues surrounding the project. He highlighted that the proposed site is currently a semi-derelict storage depot featuring buildings containing asbestos, which necessitates extensive and costly remediation work. Miller argued that constructing new water, power, and sewage infrastructure from the ground up, along with establishing transport arrangements for such an isolated location, represents an extraordinary undertaking. He estimated that the total expenditure to build and operate this center over a ten-year period could exceed £1 billion for taxpayers.

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Addressing these concerns in the House of Commons, Home Office minister Anna Turley declined to comment directly on the specific cost figures raised by Miller. She noted that the final per-person costs for the MOD Bicester site will depend entirely on the outcome of the ongoing planning procurement process. Turley emphasized that the government's goal is to reduce overall asylum expenses, pointing out that total costs have fallen by over a billion pounds since the current administration took office. She defended the strategy by comparing the expected costs of managed sites against the higher prices of temporary hotel stays for migrants.

Safety Risks and Police Objections

The government has openly acknowledged that housing a large population of single male migrants near Piddington could pose potential risks to women and girls in the surrounding area. Planning approval documents revealed that officials considered effects on neighboring communities, including concerns about the safety of women and girls, perceptions of safety, community cohesion, policing demand, and potential protest activity. While the documents stated the site would be closely managed, they also admitted that security measures cannot eliminate all risk to local villagers. This admission has fueled anger among residents and local representatives who fear for the security of their community.

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Matthew Barber, the Police and Crime Commissioner for Thames Valley, formally objected to the proposal, citing insufficient consideration of the implications of placing a large population in an isolated location with limited access to services. Barber's submission warned that such circumstances may increase the risk of social isolation, raise the potential for crime, and place significant pressure on local infrastructure. He noted that these factors could contribute to tensions within both the resident population and the surrounding communities. Police chiefs have also expressed fears that the presence of the center could lead to increased crime rates in the region, adding to the weight of local opposition.

Political Backlash and Strategic Context

Lib Dem MP Calum Miller attacked ministers for proceeding with the proposal despite a planning application that attracted 3,177 objections and only a single expression of support. He accused the government of being hell-bent on opening another large asylum center without regard for the real and specific problems associated with this particular site. Miller described the overwhelming impression as one where the government simply does not care about the real and specific problems with this site, particularly given the logistical hurdles and community backlash. He raised these points during an urgent question to the House of Commons, challenging the administration to justify its disregard for local democratic sentiment.

Joy Morrissey, the shadow minister for women and equalities, further criticized the decision by accusing Labour of putting local women at risk by approving the site in full knowledge that they cannot ensure the safety of women and girls. She asserted that this would be a decision the government would eventually come to regret, echoing concerns about the vulnerability of local residents. In response, minister Anna Turley pointed out that the previous Conservative administration had also opened two asylum camps at former military bases in Wethersfield, Essex, and Crowborough, East Sussex. Turley claimed these bases provided a much safer and more secure method of accommodation compared to hotels, despite the controversies surrounding them.

Future Site Developments and Government Strategy

The approval of the MoD Bicester facility aligns with Prime Minister Andy Burnham's directive that people in more affluent areas of the UK must play their part in housing asylum seekers. The government has pledged to end the use of hotels for migrants entirely, shifting focus to former military sites to achieve this objective. Alongside the newly approved Bicester location, sites at Barnham in Norfolk and at Linton-on-Ouse in North Yorkshire have also been identified for potential use. It is believed that final decisions on these additional locations have not yet been made, leaving the region in a state of anticipation regarding future developments.

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The existing sites at Wethersfield and Crowborough are already operational, serving as benchmarks for the new centers. Turley highlighted that the cost of existing large sites is significantly cheaper than hotels, with figures reported at £135 and £138 per night respectively, compared to hotel costs of £199 a night. This financial argument remains central to the government's defense of its asylum accommodation strategy. As the government moves forward with these plans, the tension between national policy goals and local community concerns continues to define the political discourse surrounding immigration and housing in the UK.