Labour Attempts to Scupper PMQs Amid Speaker Clash

Labour whips reportedly tried to end next week's parliamentary session early to avoid a repeat of Prime Minister's Questions clashes, following a heated exchange between Sir Keir Starmer and the Speaker of the House of Commons. The move was reportedly blocked by the House of Lords, which rejected pressure to fast-track legislation.

An unusual manoeuvre by Labour whips to potentially curtail next week's session of Prime Minister's Questions has come to light, reportedly stemming from a contentious exchange between Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and the Speaker of the House of Commons. Parliamentary sources have indicated to the Mail that Labour sought to bring the parliamentary session to an early close next week, a move seen as an attempt to shield Sir Keir from further confrontational encounters with Kemi Badenoch.

The Prime Minister himself reacted with palpable anger on Wednesday after Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Commons Speaker, directed him to cease evading Mrs Badenoch's inquiries. In outlining the parliamentary schedule for the upcoming week, the Leader of the House, Sir Alan Campbell, stated that any debates or votes beyond Tuesday would only proceed if deemed essential. Concurrently, members of the House of Lords were urged to relinquish their objections to a series of government bills awaiting approval before the session's scheduled conclusion on April 29, a date preceding the King's Speech slated for May 13. However, a source within the House of Lords revealed to the Mail that this proposal was met with rejection. "There was significant pressure to expedite all legislation by next Tuesday so that Starmer would not be subjected to another PMQs," the source explained. "But people are not amenable to this." The source further elaborated that the concerns surrounding legislation, particularly on critical issues such as social media and pensions, are genuine and will not be disregarded simply to offer the Prime Minister a more comfortable parliamentary experience. This initiative by Labour emerged as Sir Keir faced mounting calls to offer an apology to the Speaker following a vociferous argument with him within the Commons chamber on Wednesday. The Prime Minister was seen confronting Sir Lindsay in the chamber shortly after being instructed to stop deflecting Mrs Badenoch's questions. The Shadow Leader of the House, Jesse Norman, raised the incident during Business Questions on Thursday. Addressing Sir Lindsay, who appeared stoic, Mr Norman highlighted that out of 24 responses provided by the Prime Minister to Mrs Badenoch in recent weeks, a striking 23 had evaded the direct question and shifted the topic. Mr Norman characterized this behaviour as contemptuous not only of the Speaker but also of the Leader of the Opposition and all Members of Parliament. In response to inquiries about the incident, the Prime Minister's spokesman maintained that he had fully addressed all questions posed to him on Wednesday. The spokesman also affirmed that Sir Keir continued to hold confidence in the Speaker. Allies of the Speaker have pointed out that he frequently receives correspondence from members of the public expressing frustration over the Prime Minister's perceived tendency to evade questions during Prime Minister's Questions. Sir Lindsay had, in fact, interrupted the exchanges between the Prime Minister and Mrs Badenoch on Wednesday to remark, "Prime Minister, it's Prime Minister's Questions. We've got to concentrate." Following the intense exchanges, as the Prime Minister was departing the chamber, he was observed approaching Sir Lindsay's chair. One MP who witnessed the scene firsthand described Sir Keir as visibly enraged with the Speaker, stating, "He was fuming with Lindsay." This incident marked the third occasion in recent weeks that Sir Lindsay has had to intervene to remind the Prime Minister of his obligation to answer questions posed during Prime Minister's Questions. The Speaker subsequently released a statement indicating that he occasionally needs to remind Prime Ministers of the established "rules of engagement" within the chamber. He pointedly added that this feedback had been communicated to No. 10 officials on several occasions recently, following similar interventions in preceding weeks. A spokesperson for the Speaker's Office clarified on Thursday that the Speaker is not responsible for the nature of questions asked by Members or the answers provided by Ministers. The spokesperson emphasized that questions directed to Ministers should pertain to matters falling under their official purview, just as answers should be confined to the substance of the question asked. They reiterated that the Speaker occasionally finds it necessary to remind Prime Ministers and Ministers alike of the prevailing rules of engagement within the Chamber, and that this reminder had been conveyed to officials at No. 10 on multiple recent occasions





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