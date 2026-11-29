Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy plans to extend the BBC licence fee to streaming subscribers. Critics call the £180 levy absurd and harmful to consumers during cost of living pressures.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy is preparing to announce a controversial overhaul of the BBC funding model that would mandate all streaming service subscribers to pay the annual £180 licence fee. This proposed measure, widely branded as the Netflix tax, requires households subscribing to platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, NOW, Paramount+, and HBO Max to contribute to the corporation regardless of whether they consume any BBC content.

Mechanism Of The Streaming Levy

The new financial obligation would be charged on top of existing subscription costs, which currently amount to approximately £95 for an entry-level Netflix package according to the Sunday Times. Ministers argue this restructuring is essential because traditional TV viewing habits are transforming rapidly, causing a steady decline in licence fee payments. While approximately 80 per cent of eligible households currently pay the fee, projections indicate this figure will drop to less than a third by 2038 if the existing model remains unchanged.

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Critics Condemn Labour Policy

Opposition politicians have issued a furious condemnation of the proposal, describing it as lazy and absurd for interfering with consumer choices. Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch stated that families are already making tough decisions regarding their budgets and that the government should not dictate spending on entertainment services. She emphasized that the opportunity to debate the future scope of the corporation was wasted by defaulting to a tax rather than addressing whether the BBC remains necessary given the vast content available elsewhere.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage labeled the plan extortion, while the party economics spokesman Robert Jenrick argued that imposing an £180 bill on individuals who cannot afford it is entirely absurd. A petition organized by campaigner Alec Burns against extending the licence fee to streaming services initially gathered 100,000 signatures for a parliamentary debate. The petition subsequently smashed through the 250,000 mark in just one day, demonstrating significant public resistance to the government's approach.

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Financial Pressures On The Corporation

The BBC has faced severe financial scrutiny as its director-general Matt Brittin described the current licence fee model as a busted flush. Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy has similarly characterized the existing funding structure as unsustainable, prompting the corporation to seek £500million in savings by 2028. These savings are expected to result in reductions to sport coverage and weather bulletins as the broadcaster attempts to balance its books amidst declining revenue streams.

Analysts note that with 99 per cent of British internet users streaming television monthly, the levy would effectively become universal for most households. However, certain services such as YouTube, social media applications like Instagram and TikTok, BBC radio, and the corporation news website would remain exempt from the charge. A Whitehall source told the Sunday Times that the goal is to place the corporation on a firm financial footing to ensure its long-term survival.

Impact On Markets And Future Steps

Streaming industry executives have warned that the new tax could lead to subscribers canceling their plans and companies reducing investment in the UK market. Media consultancy Ampere Analysis suggested the levy could generate an extra £1.6billion annually for the BBC by 2032. The report indicated that non-payment could be eliminated by requiring users to verify their TV licence when logging into streaming services via tablets or mobile phones.

Ministers plan to argue that imposing the fee will secure the BBC finances for the long term, although the measure will not come into force until at least 2028. Reports indicate that government talks are ongoing regarding whether to reduce the fee to £150 to alleviate cost of living pressures, but there are currently no plans to lower it. Additionally, ministers are weighing up whether to decriminalize not paying the licence fee, though no changes are expected in this area.