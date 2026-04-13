Labour Cabinet Faces Electoral Wipeout: Poll Predicts Losses for Key Ministers

A new poll reveals a challenging outlook for the Labour Party, with numerous Cabinet ministers potentially losing their seats in a general election. The survey projects significant gains for Reform UK and a growing threat from the Green Party, raising concerns for Labour's performance in the upcoming local elections.

A recent poll conducted by More in Common paints a bleak picture for the Labour Party , suggesting that a significant portion of Keir Starmer 's Cabinet ministers could lose their seats if a general election were held today.

The Multilevel Regression with Post-stratification (MRP) poll, based on voting intention data from over 15,000 Britons surveyed between March 1st and 30th, projects that 16 out of the 22 Labour MPs forming the Prime Minister's top team would be ousted from the House of Commons. This alarming scenario highlights the growing challenges faced by Labour, with Reform UK projected to make substantial gains and the Green Party also posing a threat in traditionally safe Labour areas. The findings are particularly concerning for Sir Keir Starmer, especially in the lead-up to the upcoming local elections in May, where Labour is anticipated to face a difficult set of results amid the rising influence of both Reform and the Greens. The poll's projections reveal a dramatic shift in the political landscape, with Reform UK potentially securing a commanding 324 seats, placing them far ahead of Labour (101 seats), the Conservatives (81 seats), the Liberal Democrats (62 seats), the SNP (26 seats), and the Greens (22 seats). While Reform's projected seat count is just short of a majority, the poll indicates a significant decline compared to More in Common's previous model in January, which may suggest a slight softening in their support base. The survey also highlights specific Cabinet ministers at risk, including Rachel Reeves, Yvette Cooper, John Healey, Lisa Nandy, Bridget Phillipson, and Ed Miliband, all projected to lose their seats to Reform UK. Additionally, Hilary Benn, Darren Jones, and Peter Kyle are anticipated to lose to Green Party candidates, and Wes Streeting to an independent candidate. Even David Lammy is only projected to narrowly hold his Tottenham constituency, while Angela Rayner, the current Deputy PM, faces a potential loss to Reform. The impact of this shifting political landscape extends beyond Westminster, with More in Common's findings indicating that Labour is 'under siege' in its traditional strongholds ahead of local elections on May 7th, including the Scottish Parliament, Welsh Senedd, and English councils. The MRP model shows Labour losing ground in Welsh seats they have held for over a century, while in London, they are projected to retain only 46 out of 75 seats. The Green Party is predicted to perform well in various areas of the capital, as well as in cities like Bristol, Manchester, and Sheffield. Luke Tryl, UK director of More in Common, emphasizes the precariousness of Labour's position, noting that there 'doesn't appear to be anything such as a safe seat' for the party. While Labour may find some comfort in securing more than 100 seats, they face a 'very real war on two fronts,' contending with the rise of Reform and the Green Party's challenge in urban strongholds. The Tories appear to be stabilising and even regaining some ground in affluent areas, while struggling in their former Brexit voting heartlands. The report suggests the possibility that the Donald Trump effect and some controversies have alienated voters, and Reform will be hoping for a strong local election performance to generate more momentum





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