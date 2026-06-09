Labour Civil War Intensifies as Starmer Launches 'Stop Burnham' Campaign Ahead of Key By-Election

Keir Starmer is rallying his forces to counter a potential leadership challenge from Andy Burnham as Labour's internal tensions reach a boiling point. The Prime Minister has been meeting with ministers to assert his resolve, while allies highlight Burnham's left-wing economic stance. The Makerfield by-election on June 18 is seen as a trigger, with Burnham likely to run if he wins. A recent poll shows him leading, but the result depends on right-wing vote splits. Deputy Leader Angela Rayner's campaign appearance sparked alliance speculation, and a heated TV clash between Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy and Burnham ally Clive Lewis exposed deep rifts. Starmer plans a series of legacy policies to boost his standing, while Burnham's team questions his economic credibility. With Wes Streeting also eyeing a run, Labour faces a potential summer of internal warfare.

Keir Starmer is intensifying a campaign to prevent Andy Burnham from challenging his leadership as internal conflicts within the Labour Party escalate. The Prime Minister has been summoning groups of ministers to assert his determination to fight any leadership contest.

Supporters have also been highlighting concerns about the Greater Manchester Mayor's left-wing economic policies, reflecting growing friction between party factions. Rivals anticipate that open hostilities could erupt if Burnham wins the Makerfield by-election on June 18. He has essentially confirmed that a leadership bid would follow, though his supporters are divided on whether to act immediately or wait. Despite this, Starmer has been holding face-to-face meetings with MPs to emphasize that he will not relinquish his position without a fight.

Labour MPs and activists have been flocking to Makerfield as the by-election approaches its climax. Among them is Deputy Leader Angela Rayner, whose presence on the campaign trail fueled speculation about a potential alliance with Burnham. A recent poll indicated Burnham holds a ten-point lead over his Reform UK opponent, though the result may hinge on the split among right-leaning voters if the Conservative candidate draws significant support.

At Westminster, focus is already shifting to Burnham's next steps should he secure victory. He has made no secret of his ambition to run for Labour leader, even as Starmer vows to continue. In response, Starmer is planning a wave of 'legacy' policy announcements to bolster his standing among Labour MPs. The Culture Secretary, Lisa Nandy, engaged in a sharp televised clash with Burnham ally Clive Lewis on ITV's Peston programme.

Nandy accused Lewis of 'breathtaking arrogance' after he commented on voter sentiment in Makerfield, pointing out that he had not even visited the constituency. The exchange grew heated, with Lewis asserting that the Labour Party had become 'toxic' and that the campaign was centred on Burnham rather than the party brand. Nandy, who represents nearby Wigan, insisted that firsthand engagement was necessary to understand the electorate. This incident underscores the deepening rift within Labour as the by-election outcome looms.

Starmer's team is also circulating criticism of Burnham's recent interview where he failed to specify current fiscal rules, using it to question his economic credibility. Relations between Starmer and Burnham are described as frosty, making it unlikely Burnham would accept a role in Starmer's government if he remained leader.

Even if a leadership contest is triggered, Starmer could bypass the usual requirement of 80 MP nominations, though many doubt he would subject himself to a potentially humiliating series of public hustings later this summer. Former Health Secretary Wes Streeting has also signaled his intention to run, adding another layer to the potential field. The 'Stop Burnham' effort reflects Starmer's attempt to consolidate support and define his legacy before any formal challenge emerges.

The by-election result on June 18 is poised to be a pivotal moment, with Burnham's victory likely to accelerate moves against Starmer. Should Burnham win, his supporters may push for an immediate challenge, while others advise caution to avoid further party division. The internal warfare has spilled into public view, with allies trading accusations and policy differences coming to the fore.

Starmer's strategy involves a blizzard of policy initiatives designed to appeal to the party's left and right wings, aiming to shore up his base. The atmosphere at Westminster is charged, with every interaction and media appearance scrutinized for signs of shifting loyalties. The Labour Party stands at a crossroads, with the prospect of a leadership change and a possible shift toward more left-wing economic policies under Burnham dominating the internal discourse.

The Makerfield contest has become a proxy battle for the soul of the party, and its aftermath will likely determine whether Starmer can survive the challenge or whether the party descends into a protracted and damaging civil war





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Keir Starmer Andy Burnham Labour Party Leadership Challenge Makerfield By-Election Angela Rayner Lisa Nandy Wes Streeting Clive Lewis UK Politics

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