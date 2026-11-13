Labour Conversion Ban Sparks School Prosecution Fears

Legal analysis warns Labour's conversion therapy ban could criminalize teachers for following safeguarding guidance on pronouns and single-sex facilities.

A prominent legal analysis has raised alarms that the proposed Labour Conversion Practices Bill could expose teachers and schoolchildren to criminal prosecution for refusing to use a pupil's preferred pronouns. Law firm Irwin Mitchell warns that the draft legislation is so broadly drawn that it creates significant uncertainty for educational institutions regarding their safeguarding duties.

Legal Risks For Educational Institutions

Irwin Mitchell, a leading UK law firm, issued an analysis stating that the Conversion Practices Bill could create particular difficulties for schools and colleges across the country. The firm highlights that the legislation outlaws abusive attempts to change gay and transgender people's sexuality or gender identity, with perpetrators facing up to five years in jail and unlimited fines. Because the bill is so broadly drawn, it raises difficult questions for schools about where legitimate safeguarding ends and potential criminal conduct begins.

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The legal experts noted that schools following guidance requiring children to use toilets matching their biological sex could be accused of abusive conversion practices by suppressing their gender identity. Lawyers posed critical questions regarding whether refusing to use a child's preferred pronouns would amount to an abusive conversion practice, noting that the answer is not clear. They further asked whether schools are required to compel other children to use preferred pronouns or accept classmates' gender identities to avoid being accused of encouraging or assisting conversion practices.

Irwin Mitchell emphasized that these scenarios are not outlandish, pointing out that the age of criminal responsibility is ten. The analysis also highlighted issues surrounding the enforcement of rules around the use of toilets, changing rooms, or boarding accommodation based on biological sex. It suggested that a child could argue that separating facilities amounts to causing them not to have that gender identity or to believe they do not have it.

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Stakeholder Positions And Liability Concerns

Maya Forstater, chief executive of the sex-based rights charity Sex Matters, warned that the Conversion Practices Bill is on a collision course with school safeguarding responsibilities. She argued that the bill will cause devastating problems for schools who are trying to perform their central duty of keeping children safe. Forstater stated that teachers, headteachers, and school governors could be threatened with jail time simply for following statutory safeguarding guidance.

The legal analysis raised concerns about institutional liability under the new laws. It asked whether schools and colleges could be liable for the actions of their staff, answering that it is potentially yes. If a corporate body is found guilty, the Conversion Practices Bill states that company directors will be held personally liable if they have failed to take all reasonable steps to prevent the commission of the offence.

Critics have broadly warned that parents could be criminalized for trying to dissuade their children from identifying as the opposite sex. The same legal threats extend to educators and governors who adhere to existing statutory protections for biological sex segregation in certain school facilities.

Political Reactions And Government Stance

The Conservatives described the legal analysis as deeply troubling, calling for immediate clarity for teachers, parents, and children. A Tory spokesman said it is deeply troubling to see independent legal analysis which shows that the draft Conversion Practices Bill may compel the use of pronouns and raise questions about the legality of providing single-sex facilities in schools. The opposition emphasized the need for precise legislative language to protect institutions.

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However, a Government spokesman firmly rejected these criticisms, stating that the government does not agree with the analysis put forward of their draft Bill. The spokesperson asserted that following statutory safeguarding guidance is clearly not an abusive conversion practice, and therefore, such actions are not within the scope of this draft legislation. The government maintains that the bill is strictly targeted at abusive conversion practices and does not impinge on standard school safeguarding protocols.