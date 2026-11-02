Labour Conversion Practices Bill Criticized For Overbreadth And Parental Rights Concerns

A Policy Exchange report warns Labour's conversion therapy bill is unworkable, potentially criminalizing parents and protecting extreme gender identities like catgender.

A new report has issued a severe warning regarding the proposed Labour Conversion Practices Bill, describing the legislation as extraordinarily broad and legally unworkable. The study suggests that the current wording could inadvertently protect individuals who identify with extreme non-human genders, such as those claiming to be cats. This assessment raises significant concerns about how the draft law might interact with existing human rights frameworks and parental responsibilities.

Legislative Scope And Unintended Protections

The analysis highlights that the definition of transgender identity within the bill includes anyone who identifies as neither male nor female or not solely one gender. According to the report, this expansive language encompasses hundreds of alternative labels, including 'catgender.' An online dictionary defines this specific identity as having a very strong connection to felines or experiencing delusions of being a cat. The authors argue that under the current draft, a person could theoretically face imprisonment for attempting to persuade another individual that they are not actually a cat.

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Baroness Falkner And EHRC Critique

Baroness Falkner, the former Chairman of the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC), co-wrote the damning assessment alongside other experts. She stated that the draft bill appears oblivious to British human rights law and breaches multiple fundamental rights. These include the right to a fair trial, the right to family life, and the freedom to hold religious beliefs. Baroness Falkner emphasized that the measures regarding parental duties and child safeguarding are unforeseen and ill-conceived without full public consultation.

Impact On Parents And Primary School Pupils

The report warns that parents could face up to five years in jail if they refuse to fund their children's gender surgery or dictate the language used to refer to them. It argues that the legislation places parents at the mercy of distressed adolescents who believe transitioning will solve all their problems. Furthermore, because there is no minimum age for prosecution, primary school pupils could theoretically be taken to court for remarks made about classmates who wish to change sex, even if those comments were made without malice.

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Government Response And Stakeholder Positions

A Government spokesman dismissed the findings as misleading and based on inaccurate claims. He insisted that the draft bill targets a specific form of abuse and does not interfere with regular parenting practices. The government maintains that LGBT+ people should never suffer coercion or abuse in an effort to change who they are. Successive governments have agreed for almost a decade that conversion practices have no place in modern Britain, and this legislation aims to finally deliver on that promise.

Validity Of Prevalence Data And Legal Gaps

The think-tank also challenged the statistical evidence used to justify the bill, labeling figures suggesting thirty percent of transgender people have undergone exorcism as wildly improbable. They noted that practices previously used to force gay people to change their orientation, such as electric shock therapy, are already unlawful. Sources added that claims about cats were nonsense and insisted the bill does not define any new genders in law, though the report brands the legislation authoritarian and unsuitable for a democratic society.