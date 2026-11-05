Government figures reveal the Conversion Practices Bill will cost businesses and taxpayers up to £100 million, despite projected societal benefits of £783 million.

The UK government has disclosed that Labour's proposed ban on conversion therapy could impose financial burdens of up to £100 million on businesses and taxpayers over a ten-year period. An official Impact Assessment confirms the legislation will negatively affect private firms and public sector bodies required to train staff on the new rules.

Decade-Long Financial Burden Analysis

The official report indicates the final price tag may exceed initial estimates because costs for implementing the Conversion Practices Bill within police, courts, and prisons remain uncalculated. The total projected costs to business and the public sector over ten years include a high estimate of £103.3 million and a best estimate of £59.7 million. Taxpayers are expected to bear £45.8 million for staff training across the police, Crown Prosecution Service, courts, NHS, education sector, and social services. A Victim Support Service will incur an additional £240,000 over three years. The private sector faces one-off familiarisation costs forecast to reach £13.6 million.

Also read Kemi Badenoch Calls Labour Conversion Therapy Ban Unworkable

Societal Benefit Versus Economic Cost

Despite the heavy administrative and training costs, the Impact Assessment claims the law will generate £783 million in societal value over the same decade. This projection relies on estimates that fewer transgender and gay individuals will suffer from depression due to the prohibition of abusive attempts to change sexuality or gender identity. The report suggests positive economic benefits will arise from corresponding reductions in sick leave from work as quality of life improves. The Cabinet Office calculated these benefits using a survey commissioned by lobbying group Stonewall, which asked individuals if they had been told to take purifying substances or receive pseudo-scientific counselling sessions.

Disputed Methodology And Data Sources

The government admits the evidence base for conversion therapy is relatively limited, noting that incidents are not currently captured in official statistics. Consequently, estimates of prevalence heavily rely on self-selected samples rather than comprehensive data. The Cabinet Office used the Stonewall survey to estimate that between 75,000 and 93,000 people in England and Wales are victims of conversion practices annually. The study further estimates that up to one in three victims experience depression as a result, which informs the monetised benefit calculation.

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Political Opposition And Criticism

Shadow Equalities Minister Joy Morrissey argued that imposing over £100 million in additional costs is wrong while businesses already feel the pinch from Labour's economic policies. Critics fear the ban risks jailing parents for trying to persuade their children not to transition. Maya Forstater, Chief Executive of the women's rights charity Sex Matters, described the projected £800 million economic contribution as pure fantasy based on shaky evidence. She stated that costs such as police time, social worker involvement, and family impacts have been grossly underestimated. Forstater concluded that both the projected benefits and costs are unserious figures unfit for such a substantively dangerous bill.

Judge's Powers And Future Assessments

While the immediate costs for training and familiarisation are quantified, the wider justice system impacts are still under assessment by the Ministry of Justice. The report acknowledges that costs will be incurred within the Prison and Probation Service and Criminal Legal Aid divisions. The legislation aims to outlaw practices that attempt to alter sexual orientation or gender identity, a stance supported by activists calling for a ban at events like Brighton Pride in 2023. The final financial and social outcomes will depend on how courts and legal aid services manage the subsequent caseloads.