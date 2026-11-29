Labour deputy leader Lucy Powell admits plans to strip Lord Mandelson of his peerage may be abandoned. Explore the political fallout, Keir Starmer's initial vow, and Andy Burnham's current legislative stance.

Labour deputy leader Lucy Powell has publicly admitted uncertainty regarding the party's intention to strip Lord Peter Mandelson of his peerage, despite previous firm pledges to do so. This acknowledgment comes amidst growing scrutiny over the government's legislative priorities and the handling of disgraced peers within the House of Lords.

Uncertainty Surrounding Mandelson Peerage Removal

Lucy Powell did not deny reports that the current Government, led by Prime Minister Andy Burnham, has abandoned specific plans to pass new legislation aimed at removing Lord Mandelson's title. When questioned by Sky News about whether Downing Street had indeed dropped the commitment, Powell stated she was not involved in the decisions regarding which bills would be passed. She emphasized that legislative priorities are determined collectively as the government approaches the King's Speech.

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The former prime minister Sir Keir Starmer had originally vowed in February 2025 to remove Mandelson's peerage. However, since Andy Burnham ousted Starmer as prime minister in July, no such law has been introduced. Lord Mandelson, who was appointed ambassador to the US by Starmer in February 2025, resigned from that role just seven months later. His departure followed fresh revelations about his long-standing friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Government Stance on Peer Discipline Mechanisms

Lucy Powell, who also serves as the Education Secretary, stressed that the Labour Government believes there is a critical need for stronger mechanisms to deal with peers who have disgraced themselves or broken rules. She noted that current regulations in the House of Lords are not as stringent as those in the House of Commons for MPs who misbehave. Powell argued that while the law needs strengthening, the government must take decisions in the round rather than focusing on isolated legislative efforts.

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According to Powell, the government has precious legislative time remaining in this parliamentary session. Ministers have their own distinct priorities for new laws, and decisions are made collectively to ensure these critical issues are addressed. While the Labour Party maintains that peers who bring the House into disrepute or behave inappropriately should face consequences, there is no guarantee that specific reforms leading to the removal of Lord Mandelson's title will find space in the upcoming parliamentary calendar.

Political Reactions and Future Legislative Outlook

The Sunday Times reported that ministers are instead considering how to establish the principle that peers who commit wrongdoing can lose their titles, rather than pursuing immediate legislation against Mandelson. This approach lacks a guarantee of resulting in actual law, and even if it does, it is unlikely to be passed before the next parliamentary session, which is expected to run into 2028. This delay has drawn sharp criticism from opposition figures and raises questions about the accountability of the peerage system.

Kevin Hollinrake, the Conservative Party chairman, described the situation as terrible, noting that Keir Starmer had promised action but Labour is now backing off. Hollinrake urged Andy Burnham to strip Mandelson of his peerage by any means as quickly as possible, stating that the Conservatives would support such action in both houses of parliament. He highlighted Mandelson's bad behavior as a primary reason for the urgency.

Legal Status and Ongoing Investigations

Lord Mandelson remains a peer for life and retains the right to use his 'Lord' title until legislation is formally passed to remove it. He was arrested in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office but has denied any allegations and is cooperating with police. No charges have been made against him to date. The lack of immediate legal consequence highlights the limitations of current rules regarding peer conduct and the complex process required to revoke a life peerage.