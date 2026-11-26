Labour abandons election promise to ban foie gras imports after Andy Burnham's EU reset agreement requires adherence to EU farming laws, limiting UK regulatory power.

Labour has officially abandoned its election pledge to prohibit the import of foie gras, a key animal welfare commitment made during the 2024 general election campaign. The reversal occurred as part of the complex trade and regulatory framework established under Andy Burnham's controversial Brexit reset agreement with the European Union. This decision marks a significant shift in the government's approach to food standards and international trade obligations.

EU Regulatory Alignment Forces Policy Change

Downing Street has confirmed that the United Kingdom no longer possesses the independent legal authority to ban the sale of food products originating from the European Union. By formally adopting new farming regulations aligned with Brussels, the British government has accepted a framework that prevents it from implementing unilateral import restrictions on EU goods. This admission serves as a clear indicator of the UK's new status as a rule-taker in its post-Brexit relationship with Europe, specifically regarding agricultural standards.

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A new legislative measure, identified as the EU Partnerships Bill, was published on Thursday to facilitate this regulatory alignment. The legislation grants ministers sweeping powers to fast-track EU regulations into British law with minimal scrutiny from Parliament. While the government stated that the UK will be consulted on proposed new laws that apply domestically, it explicitly acknowledged that Britain will hold no voting rights on the final proposals developed in Brussels.

Financial Reassessment of the Trade Agreement

Concerns regarding the value of the Brexit reset have intensified following the revelation that the financial benefits are substantially lower than initially projected. While Mr Burnham has characterized the deal as a win-win and suggested the overall package, which includes provisions on emissions trading and youth mobility, could generate up to £17 billion, official analysis presents a starkly different picture. The analysis indicates that the food and farming element of the three-part deal may be worth as little as £200 million annually by 2040.

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The maximum estimated benefit from the agricultural sector is now calculated at £5.1 billion, a figure that represents less than half of the £17 billion claimed by Labour officials. This discrepancy has fueled criticism from opposition groups and internal critics who argue that the economic returns do not justify the loss of regulatory sovereignty. The food and farming component, previously touted as a major driver of economic gain, is now viewed as a minor fraction of the total agreed package.

Campaigners Condemn Capitulation to French Pressure

Animal welfare organizations have responded with fury to the decision to drop the import ban, describing the move as shameful and a betrayal of public trust. Steve Reed, the former shadow environment secretary, had pledged in June 2024 to outlaw the commercial import of foie gras, describing the force-feeding of ducks and geese as absolutely disgusting. The practice has been banned within the UK for nearly two decades, yet hundreds of tons continue to be imported annually, primarily from France.

David Bowles of the RSPCA expressed extreme disappointment, warning that shelving the ban to ease EU realignment is a clear backwards step for animal welfare. Abigail Penny of Animal Equality UK accused ministers of a colossal failure to follow through on a clear promise, noting that countries like India and Brazil have recently imposed similar bans. She argued that the government allowed pressure from across the Channel to dictate policy at home, undermining the will of British citizens who oppose animal cruelty.

Loss of Legislative Independence Highlighted

The capitulation on foie gras has been seized upon by pro-Brexit groups as evidence that the deal renders the UK powerless. Oliver Lewis, deputy chief negotiator on Boris Johnson's previous Brexit deal, stated that preventing the sale of force-fed duck and goose liver is one of the smallest possible legislative steps a nation can take. He argued that the inability to implement such a basic consumer protection measure demonstrates the severe limitations imposed by the new agreement.

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A parliamentary report issued this month further underscored the scale of regulatory burden facing the UK, noting that Brussels generates an average of two new regulations daily. The UK will now be required to adopt this avalanche of laws without having a direct vote on their final formulation. This reality challenges the core narrative of Brexit sovereignty and raises significant questions about the government's ability to protect domestic standards independent of European Union influence.