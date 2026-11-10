Labour Early Release Scheme Third Wave Releases 650 Prisoners

The third wave of Labour's early release scheme frees 650 inmates across England and Wales, sparking police warnings about rising reoffending and overcrowding concerns.

The third wave of the controversial early release scheme initiated by the Labour government has begun releasing hundreds of offenders from prisons across England and Wales. This latest phase involves the immediate freedom of approximately 650 criminals who had been serving sentences under the soft justice reforms championed by Andy Burnham. The initiative aims to alleviate severe congestion within the penal system, which continues to operate at near maximum capacity despite previous waves of releases.

Release Criteria And Capacity Statistics

Inmates eligible for this third wave are those serving sentences of up to three years and two months. Under the new protocol, prisoners are released after completing just one-third of their original sentence, a significant reduction from the previous standard of serving half the term. Since the scheme commenced on October 1, at least 1,350 prisoners have already left jail during the first two waves. The prison population currently stands at 87,033 individuals, leaving only 1,951 cells empty across the network.

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Despite these releases, jails in England and Wales continue to operate at almost 98 per cent capacity. The plan is designed to expand monthly, with each subsequent wave increasing the maximum sentence length of eligible offenders. The tenth and final expansion is scheduled for early June, at which point individuals handed sentences of 12 years or more will become eligible for early release. This gradual scaling is intended to manage the logistical challenges of sudden mass releases while addressing the critical shortage of available bed space.

Political Opposition And Deportation Proposals

Sarah Pochin, the Reform UK MP for Runcorn and Helsby in Cheshire, publicly demonstrated opposition to the scheme outside HMP Wandsworth in south-west London as the third wave began. She expressed strong concerns regarding public safety, particularly highlighting the risk posed to women by domestic violence perpetrators among those being freed. Pochin argued that the current approach fails to adequately protect communities from dangerous individuals released prematurely.

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To address the ongoing issue of prison overcrowding, the Reform Party has proposed an alternative solution focused on foreign national offenders. Pochin stated that if her party gains power in the next general election, they would immediately deport all foreign nationals from prisons back to their country of origin. This measure is presented as a straightforward method to empty facilities and reduce the strain on the penal infrastructure without compromising domestic security protocols.

Police Warnings And Reoffending Incidents

Law enforcement leaders have issued stark warnings about the operational difficulties caused by the early release programme. Sir Mark Rowley, the Metropolitan Police chief, revealed that officers are arresting two or three offenders weekly who have been set free under the scheme. These individuals are either being recalled to prison for violating conditions or committing further offences shortly after release. The volume of tag breaches enforced by probation services has risen to over 100 per day in London alone.

Michael Bogle, a 38-year-old registered sex offender, exemplifies the immediate risks cited by critics. After being freed early from HMP Wandsworth, Bogle stole more than £100 worth of washing powder from Sainsbury's just 24 hours later. He continued to shoplift from Tesco and entered a banned Sainsbury's store multiple times before being re-arrested and jailed for another eight months. Bogle had previously served only 78 days for breaching a criminal behaviour order and a suspended sentence.

Probation Crisis And Government Response

Ben Cockburn, chair of the National Association of Probation Officers (Napo), has warned that the scheme poses an existential risk to the probation service. Napo has requested that ministers place the entire service in special measures to prepare for what is described as a once-in-a-generation crisis. The organization argues that the sudden influx of supervised offenders overwhelms existing resources and monitoring capabilities.

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Justice secretary Alex Norris has defended the government's position by highlighting expanded monitoring efforts. He pointed to the biggest expansion of electronic tagging ever implemented and plans for new restriction zones that limit offender movements using GPS tracking. However, reports indicate that nearly half of electronic tags are not fitted on time, leading to breaches of court and prison orders. Despite these operational hurdles, ministers maintain that robust measures are in place to keep the public safe during this period of significant penal reform.