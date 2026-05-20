Labour Ex-Minister Warns Government Must Change Course or Risk Losing Power

Former Labour minister Wes Streeting criticised the party's direction and warned of a 'existential threat to the UK' if it continues on its current path. Streeting, who resigned as health and social care secretary, called for a change in approach and questioned the future of Labour in the UK if it does not alter its strategy.

Labour must change course in Government or risk losing power to Reform and aiding the break-up of the United Kingdom, ex-minister Wes Streeting said today in a challenge to Sir Keir Starmer .

In his first Commons appearance since quitting the Cabinet Mr Streeting warned of an 'existential threat to the UK' as he set out a thinly veiled pitch to replace Sir Keir. Mr Streeting, who stepped down as the health and social care secretary last week, praised the improvement of the NHS while he was in charge of it, saying it had been an 'emotional wrench' to leave.

He also spoke about reclaiming patriotism from the far-Right, his own personal journey including a battle with kidney cancer and his upbringing on 'a council estate in Stepney'





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Wes Streeting Labour Reform Keir Starmer Nhs Patriotism Divide And Conquer Existential Threat To The UK

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