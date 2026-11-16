Reform UK claims Alan Milburn's NEET review and associated press materials show clear signs of AI generation, intensifying scrutiny on Labour's use of technology.

Labour is facing fresh political embarrassment over its increasing reliance on artificial intelligence for high-level government documentation. Critics have alleged that Alan Milburn's landmark review into Britain's NEETs crisis was drafted with significant assistance from AI technology. The jobs tsar was accused on Monday of using these tools to craft his extensive 267-page assessment of youth joblessness across the UK.

Allegations Of Automated Drafting In Official Reports

The controversy centers on the formal assessment produced by Milburn, which examines the systemic barriers preventing young people from entering the workforce. Reform UK, the political party that raised the initial concerns, claimed that specific sections of the document display the unmistakable cadence typical of AI-written text. They further argued that the press release issued alongside the full report contains passages that are clearly generated by artificial intelligence, likely using the Claude model.

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Despite the strong accusations from the opposition, the Department for Work and Pensions did not deny that AI was utilized to help draft either the report or the accompanying press statement. This non-denial has intensified scrutiny on Labour, which already faces questions regarding its growing dependence on automated tools for critical government work.

Wider Scandals Involve Downing Street Speechwriters

These allegations emerge amidst a broader pattern of controversy surrounding the use of generative technology within the highest levels of the government. Last week, the Mail on Sunday revealed that a No10 speechwriter had been seen using ChatGPT to assist in writing a speech for the Prime Minister. The incident occurred on a train, where the Downing Street aide was observed asking the AI to make the Prime Minister's upcoming address to Welsh Labour members more emotive.

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The speechwriter was caught in the act by a fellow passenger who was drinking prosecco during the journey. Although the aide was using the technology to enhance his writing, the exposure forced a Downing Street spokesperson to publicly clarify that the Prime Minister writes most of his own speeches, contradicting the visual evidence of AI assistance.

Political Opposition Seizes On Tech Controversy

Reform UK chairman Lee Anderson has been vocal in his criticism, linking the alleged use of AI to the government's handling of social issues. He stated that it is little wonder young people are struggling to find employment when the Burnham government relies on ChatGPT to write official communications. Anderson accused Prime Minister Andy Burnham of being an empty vessel with no clear beliefs, suggesting that the man of the people act is quickly falling apart.

The opposition party has framed the use of AI not just as a technical shortcut, but as a symptom of a deeper disconnect between the leadership and the citizens they serve. By leveraging automated tools for such significant policy documents, critics argue that the government is prioritizing efficiency over genuine human insight and accountability.

Civil Service Admissions And Future Implications

Concerns about AI usage are not limited to the political executive or advisory bodies. On Monday, the Daily Mail reported that half of the civil servants at several Whitehall departments have admitted to using AI tools to save time at work. This widespread adoption within the civil service suggests that the reliance on generative technology is systemic rather than isolated to high-profile reports.

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The combination of admitted AI usage among civil servants and allegations against the Prime Minister's inner circle has created a perfect storm for Labour. As the government grapples with the NEETs crisis, the controversy over how official documents are produced threatens to distract from the substantive policy recommendations contained within Milburn's review.